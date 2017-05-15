Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. ZAZA PACHULIA & KAWHI LEONARD: Bad news for the Spurs, with Leonard out for Game 2 with an ankle injury after an awkward shot challenge by Zaza Pachulia in Game 1. I've watched it a number of times and I'm torn on if it’s a guy intending to injure or if it’s an example of another big guy being asked to defend perimeter players in a three-happy league. The quality of closeouts and shot challenges is absurdly poor at times, particularly from big guys trying to challenge shots. With all the perimeter shots being taken now it's bound to happen, but we must protect our shooters as well. Obviously, it dramatically swung the game – and possibly the series – in favour of the Warriors.

2. KEVIN DURANT & STEPH CURRY (Warriors): It's not bad being interim coach Mike Brown and/or head coach Steve Kerr (good to see him as involved as he can be) when you have these two stars. All they get you is 74 points and 14 rebounds in Game 1 on 25-for-47 shooting while making nine three-pointers. Those two guys can make any coach look awfully smart.

3. BRADLEY BEAL (Wizards): He's got to have best in Game 7 tonight, moving without the ball and hunting down his shots from distance. He's been awful of late, shooting 19 per cent on his threes in the past five games. He must be elite this evening to open things up for the rest of his squad. If he gets it going the whole offence will settle down and be sound enough to win on the road. You must be exceptional offensively on the road to have any chance. The moment has come. Show up.

4. AL HORFORD (Celtics): He has torched the Wizards in Boston’s three home games in this series with 24-for-31 shooting, which is remarkable. Brad Stevens’ club needs to establish Horford’s inside/out game early and often to maintain good balance in his offensive attack and keep Washington all over the map defensively in their coverages. Boston’s big free agent acquisition needs to be a major factor in Game 7.

5. DRAFT LOTTERY: There’s a lot of sweating right now in Lakerland, with the team trying to stay in the top three and not give up the spot to the Sixers. If they drop out of the top three, the Lakers also have to surrender their 2019 first-round pick to the Orlando Magic as part of the Dwight Howard trade. A lot can happen on Tuesday night. This is the moment Celtics fans have been waiting for. The team could finish tomorrow night with the top pick and, with a win this evening against the Wizards, also be on their way to the East finals. The rich potentially get richer.