Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

FIVE NBA THOUGHTS:

1. PATRICK PATTERSON (Thunder): Adding a solid player like Patterson is a good fit for this team. It’s tough for the Raptors to lose two of their top seven players (the other being P.J. Tucker), even though they managed to keep Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry. The contract that Patterson got (three years and $16.4 million) is very reasonable for OKC. He really hurt his market value with a poor close to the regular season and even worse postseason run. When I reflect on his time in Toronto, I think of a guy who was professional, dependable, hard-working, tough, smart and brought winning habits to the table consistently. He was a wonderful pickup in the Rudy Gay trade and a solid part of the franchise’s success the past four seasons. Good luck to him.

--

2. GORDON HAYWARD (Celtics): This team, division and conference will be a better fit for him. He'll have a legitimate shot at winning more and going deeper in playoffs in the Eastern Conference while playing for his former college coach Brad Stevens. GM Danny Ainge has preserved his high draft choices and I'm sure he’ll put them in play when he thinks the time is truly right to make his move – most likely when the Cavs change the direction of their franchise, which could happen in 12 months. Having patience and making the moves when the timing is right is significant.

--

3. DION WAITERS (Heat): Four years for $52 million is a bit high for him, but he happened to be in right place and right time when Miami struck out on Hayward. That helped Waiters create greater leverage with his team. When healthy, he and Goran Dragic are a formidable backcourt that can be an Eastern Conference playoff team. With playoff teams like Indiana, Chicago and Atlanta headed towards rebuilding processes, keeping Waiters makes Miami relevant and in the hunt.

--

4. JAE CROWDER (Celtics): With the addition of Hayward, I could see him being moved to open up money and playing time at the small forward spot. He's a terrific competitor who guards you straight up with a purpose. I like him. He shows up to play and is hungry. Crowder is a sound spot-up shooter and can create his own shot. He’s not going to be one of your best three players, but he'll be in the mix and productive in that next phase of your roster.

--

5. GEORGE HILL & ZACH RANDOLPH (Kings): What on earth is happening? The Sacramento Kings actually made sensible moves in free agency? I like both of these additions to serve as mentors and leaders for their young team. Both of these guys are still good players who will help provide scoring, consistency and a professional approach in a market where it's been lacking. Kudos to GM Vlade Divac. This was the proper avenue to pursue.

--

With the major brunt of free agency and NBA news behind us, I'm going to take a little break for the summer. Look forward to catching up again in the fall for the 2017-18 NBA season. Have a GREAT Summer. All the BEST!!