Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

TSN basketball analyst Jack Armstrong delivers thoughts on the Raptors' shooting woes, the Rising Stars Challenge, Vince Carter, Markieff Morris, and Raymond Felton.

1. RAPTORS SHOOTING WOES: In the past five games, the Raptors have shot only 28.8% from three-point range. I've already spoken at length about their poor defence. Not only do they have to play 48 minutes of committed D Wednesday against the Grizzlies, but they need to recapture their shooting strokes and light it up when good, open shots are available. It will loosen things up immensely.

2. VINCE CARTER (Grizzlies): How time flies! Happy Birthday to the former Raptor, who turns 40 Thursday. He’s had an outstanding career and is still a solid rotation player for Memphis.

3. RISING STARS CHALLENGE: Nice to see two Canadians, Trey Lyles and Jamaal Murray, involved in the event All Star weekend in New Orleans. Once again it shows how Canadian basketball is growing in a positive fashion. The best is still to come. Enjoy!

4. MARKIEFF MORRIS (Wizards): Lots of attention in DC on John Wall and Bradley Beal right now and deservedly so, but Morris has finally settled in and played exceptionally well. I’ve been impressed with how hard he plays and how smoothly he's fit in this season. He’s averaging close to 14 points per game and seven rebounds per game for a team on the rise in the East. A deal by GM Ernie Grunfeld that was considered a bit risky at the time is paying off now.

5. RAYMOND FELTON (Clippers): With Chris Paul out of the lineup for a while, surely lots more pressure and responsibility rests on his shoulders. I've always liked him. He’s a good solid leader who plays with toughness and knows how to run a team. He's been a sound player in the league and Doc Rivers will really need his steady approach to keep the ship afloat in LA.