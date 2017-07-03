Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

FIVE QUICK NBA THOUGHTS:

1. KYLE LOWRY & SERGE IBAKA (Raptors): Good news for Raptors fans. The core three, including DeMar DeRozan, return and are under contractual control for the next three seasons. It gives Masai Ujiri the opportunity to try to figure out how to piece together an upgraded roster with the other 12 spots. Clearly this team is good and sometimes very good. But it will need major internal improvements of current players and possibly an injection of new talent based upon moving current assets. They're not done yet, but this is a good step in right direction.

2. P.J. TUCKER (Rockets): I'm really sad to see him leave the Raptors again. I'm a huge fan of Tucker and what he brings. This is an excellent pickup for Houston, as Tucker will add plenty of intangibles to a team already possessing star power. I'll miss him. He's a winning player.

3. PAUL GEORGE & JIMMY BUTLER (Thunder & T-Wolves): If you're a Raptors fan, you're saying, "Send them all out West!'" The Pacers and Bulls are definitely not better teams than they were last year when they both appeared in the playoffs. The Eastern Conference has been weakened, making it easier for teams like Toronto, Cleveland, Washington and Boston. Don't sleep on Miami and Milwaukee, though - they're on the rise, as well.

4. PAUL MILLSAP(Nuggets): Speaking of the East to West movement - another good one leaves an Eastern playoff team in Atlanta - Dwight Howard is gone, as well - and he's a nice fit with this young and talented Denver team that needs to take the next step as a playoff contender. It's a sensible fit for both sides.

5. CARMELO ANTHONY (Knicks): Enough already! I'm so tired of hearing speculation about this guy - Cavs or Rockets: Let's get it over with. Knicks fans are done waiting through this drama and NBA fans in general would like to see him move on and see what he's still got left.