1. RAPTORS DEFENCE: Toronto is on a three-game losing streak with a brutal back-to-back versus the Spurs and the Grizzlies on tap and DeMar DeRozan out of the lineup. That’s some serious adversity. This team has been terrific the past four seasons at being consistent. They are going through a rough patch and folks have been spoiled. The offence has shot below 40 per cent and below 25 per cent from three-point range in the last three losses. Not pretty. The bigger issue is the defence. There are going to be nights where your offence isn't picturesque and you've got to grind out wins with your defence. This group hasn't shown that they have that consistent habit. It’s all about winning habits in any sport. The willingness to pay the price on the defensive end has to improve. Some of it is personnel, which might require a few moves before the Feb. 23 trade deadline if the team is going to give themselves a good chance to get back to the East finals. Based upon what I see, this defence will have a hard time getting enough stops to win two rounds. You can't hang your hat on the fact that the offence will carry you every night, particularly in the postseason. That's fool’s gold. I have faith that Dwane Casey, Masai Ujiri and Jeff Weltman, along with their staff, will do everything necessary to address the issues they have as best as they can.

2. DOG DAYS: Folks are panicking about the Raptors’ three-game slide. How about last night? Go figure! The Pelicans beat the Cavs and the Heat beat the Warriors. How often do both of those teams lose on the same night? On top of that, how often do those two teams lose to poor teams on the same night? Hardly ever. It’s the toughest time of year. Guys lose their focus. It's a long season and the days where you're grinding are here. Injuries, fatigue and sickness build up along with the malaise. It happens to everyone. It's how you come out on the other side that counts.

3. MILWAUKEE BUCKS: The team got a huge win last night over the Rockets, bouncing back from a five-game losing streak. They needed that. I like their team. I’ll like them a lot more when they get Khris Middleton back in mid-to-late February. They'll be a dangerous postseason opponent if they get in. The Bucks have talented young pieces who will keep improving and they're capable of guarding you.

4. KEMBA WALKER (Hornets): I've said it before and I'll say it again: I love this guy. He could play on my team any day of the week. He’s no lock to make the East All-Star reserves but that doesn't diminish his stature as a winning player. The man is a load to deal with guarding on the screen and roll. He shoots the three, can score at the rim and in mid-range, and has a terrific handle with a crafty change of speed and pace. Walker is so much fun to watch. Shame on those folks who doubted his pro prospects after a brilliant NCAA career at UConn. He's legit.

5. P.J. TUCKER (Suns): You can't place a value on a guy based upon the draft round (second by the Raptors in 2006) he was selected in years ago. You have to watch the games and judge a man on the impact he does or doesn't make. He is a forceful and tough competitor who you want on your side when the games get bigger. He is a very good defender who'll battle like crazy on the glass. His offensive game is solid but not flashy. He's a capable distance shooter. It's all substance over style. He makes a positive impact on winning but isn't a big name. Some smart teams in contention will be wise to make a run at acquiring his services. Guys like him help you win those games that are dog fights. The more fierce competitors you have the better your chances. I value what he brings way more than which draft slot he was selected in. It's the games that count and who rises to the challenge that matters most.