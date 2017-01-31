Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

RAPTORS STRUGGLES: As much as it's difficult for fans to deal with the team's current slide, I ultimately think this might help in the long term. It's pretty evident that the Raptors need to significantly improve defensively and need to look long and hard at their roster between now and the February 23 trade deadline. They need to access the reality of what it's going to take to compete for an Eastern Conference championship. Sometimes you need to take some lumps and have your weaknesses exposed before you regroup and improve. I feel very confident in the leadership of Masai Ujiri, Jeff Weltman and Dwane Casey that they'll do everything in their power to continue to improve the team. Their past track record has proven to be a solid model for team building. It's been a fun four season ride and a little turbulence sometimes is a good jolt to recharge the competitive juices and create positive change. It's time to find the solutions to the issues. Never an easy process, yet they've got the right folks to figure it out. Good leadership is huge. They've got it.

MAVERICKS: I know they're 18-30, but they're getting healthier and have beaten the Spurs and Cavs in the past few days. Coach Rick Carlisle does an outstanding job having his team prepared over the years and if teams show up playing their record and expecting an easy night, they're going to get beat. Don't sleep on them.

NBA: Cavaliers 97, Mavericks 104 Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks with 24 points and 11 rebounds to help hand the Cavaliers their fourth loss in their last six games.

BUDDY HIELD (Pelicans): Enjoyed watching him in college and as expected has had an up and down rookie campaign on an inconsistent and injury plagued team. I know one thing, the man has a sweet shooting stroke and as the roster improves in the next few seasons, his value to space the floor and stick shots will grow further.

JONAS JEREBKO (Celtics): I've always been a fan of this Boston reserve dating back to his days in Detroit. He's an ideal second unit guy. Jerebko is a high energy guy who plays super hard, defends and will mix it up on the glass. He's a capable offensive player who finishes well on the break, solid shooter and has good court awareness. His stats won't wow you but he brings it consistently.

BULLS: All the drama last week with Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo had me reflecting on my coaching days and a simple Vince Lombardi motto that is oh so true. "What you see here, what is said here, what is done here and what goes on here--let it stay here when you leave here!" Truer words haven't been spoken. I'm sure John Paxson, Gar Forman and Fred Hoiberg would totally agree. Putting out fires and dealing with drama through the media isn't a smart, effective or successful way to bring about change and win.