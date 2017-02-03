Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Tiger Woods’ withdrawal from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic has once again set off alarm bells.

The golfer, who just returned to play after two back surgeries, pulled out of the tournament on Friday due to back spasms following his opening-round 77.

Social media and golf commentators weighed in with comments ranging from this is just a bump in the road to this marks the end of his career. Let’s all just relax for a moment before we start making judgments based on very little information.

First off, Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, said the pain the 14-time major champion experienced was not the same as prior to his surgeries. It was muscular, not the jangling of nerve endings that led to him going under the knife. If that’s the case, there are a lot of reasons why this would happen.

A 20-hour flight to Dubai certainly didn’t help, and all the balls he’s been hitting and practice rounds he’s played likely only added to the issue. In hindsight, perhaps the aggressive schedule was overly optimistic. But he looked fit and without pain at Torrey Pines, not so much in Dubai, where even during his first round he seemed stiff.

This type of ailment is as common on the PGA Tour as six-irons. Walk into the locker room at an event on the circuit and you’ll see the Keg-sized jug of painkillers. As a veteran pro quipped to me once: “Out here, Advil is vitamins for 40-year-olds.”

As anyone with this injury can attest, once you have a bad back, you always have a bad back. Tiger is no exception. Some players manage their bodies in a way that allows them to play. Graeme DeLaet, who had the same surgery as Woods and continues to struggle with back issues of all sorts, gets crunched and stretched as if he was Silly Putty before every round.

Other players go through periods where their backs just allow them to compete. Fred Couples has good weeks and bad weeks; he knows when his back will let him to play and when he needs to sit one out.

For some players, however, the bad back truly is career-ending. Seve Ballesteros was never able to be the player he was in his prime due to his injury and he played only sparingly in his final years. In some instances, it was sad to watch the once-great Spaniard try to recapture the magic.

Right now, we don’t know how serious Woods’ problem is. We’re not sure when his next start will be or whether he’ll be ready for Augusta. Until we hear from Woods, all we can do for the moment is speculate.

When it comes to Tiger, there’s no shortage of those willing to do just that.