Kristian Jack TSN Soccer Analyst Follow|Archive

Greg Vanney still hasn’t watched the penalty shootout.

In real time on that cold Saturday night in December it lasted just seven minutes and 43 seconds, but in the mind of Toronto FC’s head coach it has been played over and over this winter.

December 10, 2016 will be a night that will never die for everyone associated with Toronto FC. After addressing his players and seeing the pain in their eyes, Vanney went home and did the same with his wife, Amy, and their four children, all enormous TFC fans.

“I certainly didn’t sleep much, that’s for sure. It was tough for the kids,” he admits.

“It took me a little while before I was able to watch it back. I have watched it three or four times since, but not the shootout again. It was tough pill to swallow. I’m proud that we went for it and laid everything on the field but that doesn’t always equate to winning. No matter how well you play you have one or two moments you have to execute to win. We will grow from that loss and learn from it.”

It isn’t a message he intends to forget, holding himself just as accountable to do exactly that.

“For me it’s less about that moment and more about the preparation that led to that moment. I go back to the preparation of things and think if there was something we could do differently,” he said.

“…I get asked a lot about taking off Seba [Giovinco] and I would not make that decision differently, but I do look back and think if there was a way where we could prepare more for that moment to gain a little more of an edge. The results are the results for me. It’s learning from them so you can be better prepared for the next one.”

Vanney admits that his team could have prepared more for a shootout and will think about different ways to incorporate that into training throughout this season. He also challenged himself around the thought process of his early changes in the championship match.

“There was a time period where I felt we were losing the midfield game and they were having longer possessions and our midfielders had put in an incredible amount of work at that moment,” he said. “I had two veteran midfielders [Will Johnson, Benoit Cheyrou] who I felt could take the game back over pretty quickly, so I made those two substitutions pretty quickly to try and regain control of the game.”

Vanney pauses as if he is again watching the game.

“I didn’t think we had enough real gas to catch them in transition. Once I made the two changes I knew the only real sub was to take one of those guys off again or take off a centre-back. Now it’s past the 70th minute and I am watching Seba and he is starting to do stretching. We knew he had to come off the week before with the calf. I didn’t want to make all three subs before the end of the 90th minute, so I start playing all these factors in my head. At the 80th minute he gives me a look, we communicate. You take in a whole bunch of information and so much going on in front of you and I still play the scenarios over and over. Would I have made the two midfield substitutions so close? Those are the things I think through time and time again.”

A night that will never die.

“I am not sure if it would have changed the outcome of the game – nobody knows – but you can only be prepared for the next time, take that information to help frame the next decision when it comes.”

We sit in a large conference room at the club’s training ground and next to us on the wall is an empty space under the words MLS Cup. Vanney, who reached the MLS Cup three times as a player, is better placed than most to talk about how hard it will be to get in that position again and finally fill that gap with the trophy.

“I think it’s important to recognize that was a special moment. It’s very difficult to duplicate that kind of run and that moment. I know it’s not easy to get there. The biggest disappointment was the lost opportunity because I know how challenging it is to get back to that moment. To perform how well we did in the moment and not bring it home is not one that will be easily duplicated and we have a lot of work to do this year to get back to that.”

A new path for Vanney’s team starts this Saturday in Salt Lake City as the 2017 MLS season gets underway (4:30pm on TSN 1 and 4) and although the regular season is very different from the intensity of the playoffs, the 42-year-old believes his team is better equipped to start the season despite the shorter break.

“We know we had a great finish to the season. It proved a lot to our group in terms of what they are capable of,” he said. “I think the respect from the opponents has been there, but beyond that now – to an extent where you almost have a foot up – is for us to get to a point that the opposition now knows its always going to be a really challenging day. We have to make sure we get to that level.”

It’s a message Vanney intends to preach to the group throughout the season. The American prides himself on not having to rant at his team too often calling it “vital” that his authority results from respect and not fear.

However, he admits that five or six times a season he recognizes the need to give his team a stronger tone. One of those key moments came in the playoffs at half time in Montreal when he walked to address his team, deeply concerned that their season was about to be over.

“That night the group needed to be pushed through mental barriers at the time and it was about putting the excuses away and making a real decision if we wanted to exit the playoffs similar to the year before,” he said.

“Honestly, though, I don’t use it that often. As the team and leadership have grown, more often than not I have come into the locker room when one or two of the players have gone off on a rant already. So then I have to make the decision: Do I need to lay into the group after they already have? And that’s what I process. Do they need that or some logic and solutions?”

Team captain Michael Bradley leads that group within the players and Vanney believes he has grown a lot following the playoff experience.

“I really think when we won the first playoff game against Philadelphia I felt there was a shift in Michael, an exhale,” Vanney said. “He and I had talked going into it and felt if we can win that game and get into a series with anyone we can go a long way, but in one game you never know. Michael feels an incredible amount of pressure to have this club be successful and, after that win, he was able to exhale and then trust the group and lead in a special way.

“I thought he was fantastic as a leader down the stretch and that has also carried over in his approach this year. For me he has grown immensely in that aspect from the tail of last year to this year, to almost relax – and I know he will never fully relax – but to so in a way that he communicates to the group and brings guys along in another way where its not like ‘I have to push this success’ its more ‘I need everybody’ and he has brought out more of that positive side to the group. It has been a special turn for him in what is the next level for Michael Bradley.”

The next level for Vanney and Toronto FC is to ensure a late night in December this season is far easier to replay over and over in his mind.