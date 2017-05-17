Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

OTTAWA — Dion Phaneuf was once voted the hardest hitter in the NHL in an anonymous player poll on ESPN.com, not that teammate Marc Methot needed reminding.

Methot has been on the Bryan Rust end of a thundering Phaneuf shoulder before. The two dropped the gloves back in 2009, when Methot was with Columbus and Phaneuf a member of the Calgary Flames.

Phaneuf leveled Rust with a textbook hit in Game 2, leaving his mark yet again in a playoff run in which he’s been an undeniable force for the Ottawa Senators.

“He’s a guy that you’ve got to keep your head up for out there,” Methot said Tuesday. “He brings that element that is very difficult to provide …Dion had a couple big boys last night and they’re awesome. It gets the team going. It’s what it takes now at this time of the season.”

Phaneuf hasn’t just made opponents think twice, he’s been efficient defensively and crisp moving the puck, averaging nearly 24 minutes per night this postseason. He also scored the Sens’ first overtime winner against Boston, propelling Ottawa on a magical overtime run that’s brought Phaneuf to his first conference final.

That makes last season’s jaw-dropping Battle of Ontario swap look pretty good for the Senators right now. Phaneuf was dealt to the Maple Leafs in a salary dump for three players who played a total of five NHL games this season – Colin Greening, Milan Michalek and Jared Cowen.

Toronto's trash became Ottawa's treasure. Senators GM Pierre Dorion certainly isn’t sweating the four years remaining on Phaneuf’s $49-million deal now, the remaining term the reason the Leafs cut bait amid a rebuild.

Phaneuf, 32, said the trade and his parts of seven seasons serving as the Maple Leafs’ captain changed him. How could it not? He survived a tour of duty as the face of a franchise that was a raging dumpster fire more days than it wasn’t.

“I’m a different guy today than when I first started there, I’ll tell you that,” Phaneuf said Monday. “Definitely in a good way.”

He was at the centre of it all in the self-proclaimed centre of the hockey universe, a leader on a team that thought it would be a good idea to buck tradition and skip saluting fans at the Air Canada Centre after a win ­– during a time when Leafs jerseys were littering the ice. There was a different fire to put out almost every day, and Phaneuf was the one handed the extinguisher.

“I’d be the first to admit that I learned a lot,” Phaneuf said. “You have to live it to learn. It’s something that until you live it, until you learn it, no one is going to understand it. I was the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs. I really enjoyed my time there and what a great honour it was, but I definitely learned a lot.”

Phaneuf has been able to pass along some of those lessons to Erik Karlsson, serving as the perfect complement to the Swede's leadership style for the Sens. The two have connected and formed “a real friendship,” according to Phaneuf, enjoying the competition amongst themselves on the ice, on the golf course and at the ping pong table.

It can be intimidating when a strong personality like Phaneuf, a former captain, joins a team. He didn’t let it. Phaneuf said his first move after the trade was to support Karlsson, find a way to fit in and “do what you’re told.”

“It’s Karl’s team,” Phaneuf said. “I’ve really enjoyed working with him, seeing how he does things, and I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s really done a good job with our team, not only his play, but off the ice – and he’s got big shoes. There’s a lot of responsibility on him and he’s handled it incredible right from the moment I got here.”

Phaneuf has held up his end of the deal on the ice. He and partner Cody Ceci struggled by possession metrics this season, but as Dorion said before the series, the GM wants to “punch our analytics people on a daily basis” because they tell him a player like injured defenceman Mark Borowiecki ­– who led the NHL in hits – "is no good.”

“I say, ‘Why don’t you go out on the ice with Boro and tell me how much fun it is to get hit 10 times in a row?’” Dorion explained. “Guys go the other way sometimes, but analytics can’t tell you that.”

The same is true with Phaneuf. It isn’t always easy to quantify his impact. Numbers don't tell the whole story.

Monday night was vintage Phaneuf, wearing down the Penguins and turning back the clock to a time when the game moved slower and defencemen regularly lined up forwards to lay the lumber. Rust was forced to exit with a suspected concussion, his status for the remainder of the series unknown.

There were even shades of “Double Dion,” the nickname broadcaster Pierre McGuire gave Phaneuf after he bowled over two Russian forwards like dominos in one of the signature moments of the 2005 World Junior Championship.

In one shift midway through the second period in Game 2, Phaneuf flattened Jake Guentzel with another open-ice hit, and then stood up World Junior teammate Sidney Crosby at the blueline with a check.

He has risen to the occasion one year after fellow Leaf cast-off Phil Kessel did the same for the Penguins.

“All year, I think Dion really showed up in big, big moments,” coach Guy Boucher said. “Times where sometimes either the team was flat or we're missing players or we needed a character push, and I thought he was outstanding all year for that. He really has a good feel when the team needs to step up.”

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli