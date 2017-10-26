TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The team skated at the Air Canada Centre on Thursday morning ahead of a game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

As a veteran on a young team, Ron Hainsey was expected to be vocal in the dressing room, but it’s on the ice where the 36-year-old is loudest.

“Something you notice is he talks a lot,” said goalie Frederik Andersen after Monday night's win. “Definitely good at communicating with me and [Morgan Rielly] and obviously the forwards.”

“It was something I was taught when I was younger,” Hainsey explained. “It’s sort of a thing that’s lost a little bit as we’ve moved on through the years here. The reality is, the more you’re talking the easier it is to not play in your zone for very long and that’s basically the most miserable time for a defenceman, chasing the puck around in your own zone.

“It’s really something that’s easy to do and very, very useful as far as enjoying yourself more and getting the puck through the neutral zone and getting in the offensive zone.”

Hainsey’s talkative nature is one reason why his partnership with Rielly is off to a strong start. The pair has strong possession numbers, with a CorsiFor of 56.1 per cent when on the ice together.

“It just makes it easier when you’re going back for pucks or playing in the D zone, when he’s talking to you and letting you know what’s going on around you,” Rielly said. "I try to return the favour a little bit, but he’s certainly more experienced and more comfortable doing that kind of stuff. It makes it easier on your partner, breaking the pucks out quicker and you’re not playing as much in the D zone.”

Hainsey, who will play in his 917th career NHL game on Thursday, isn't sure why some players are reluctant to speak up on the ice.

“It’s probably a longer conversation than we can do right now,” said Hainsey, who won a Stanley Cup with the Penguins last spring. “I don’t know if it’s something that’s taught ... Is it the video-game generation? They don’t talk to anybody? I don’t know.”

The NHL is getting younger and younger, but Babcock believes veteran players can be more confident and instructive by virtue of their experience.

“I think the league and all of us, we're in a rush to always put the kid in and, you know, he's talented, he's this, he's that, but these veteran players, they know how to play and they know where to stand and their radar goes off when something is going wrong,” Babcock said.

“They find a way to get back to the net and put their stick in the right spot, because they know all those things. They're more comfortable and they do more talking and they settle everyone else down.”

Hainsey has freed up Rielly to think a bit more offensively. After registering 27 points in 76 games last season, Rielly already has eight points in nine games this season.

“He’s still so young, even though he’s been around for a few years, the sky’s the limit for him in terms of how good he can be,” Hainsey said. “We still don’t know.”

While Rielly has quarterbacked one of Toronto's explosive power play units, Hainsey has shouldered some tough minutes on the penalty kill and also leads Toronto defencemen in defensive zone starts.

“We don't give him any offensive time, we give him the worst spot to stand as far as getting pucks, and he's still got six assists somehow and he plays good,” Babcock said. “To me, he has been steady for us. Obviously, Rielly, we know what he is capable of doing. We just need him to polish his game and keep getting better and better. Playing with a veteran seems to help.”

Lines at Thursday's morning skate:

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Martin-Moore-Marner

Fehr, Leivo

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Polak

Carrick

Goalies

Andersen starts

McElhinney