Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Winning the Masters will always be the pinnacle of Mike Weir’s career, but a close second was a Presidents Cup match he played in 2007 at Royal Montreal.

Despite the fact that his International Team was getting hammered and had a seven-point lead heading to the last day, Weir took on Tiger Woods in the singles competition - a match-up orchestrated by captains Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player to the delight of the home-country fans.

Buoyed by the massive crowds and riding a hot putter, Weir defeated the world’s top-ranked player, 1-up after Woods hit his drive on 18 into the water. I’d wager that not many people who were there that day remember that the final score as 19.5-14.5 for the Americans. But most can probably tell you exactly where they were when Woods conceded the match on the 18th green.

While Weir made his career in an individual sport, winning eight times on the PGA Tour, he also thrived in the team atmosphere of the Presidents Cup. It may go back to his days of playing baseball or hockey where the feel of being a part of something bigger was special.

Weir loved the atmosphere of the team room, the combined efforts of the individuals and battling to try and earn every point he could. Despite never being on a winning cup team – that’s a pretty exclusive club considering the Internationals have just a single cup win – he has a very respectable 13-9-2 record.

His passion was evident every time he played for the Internationals, and even times when he didn’t. In 2005, when captain Gary Player sat him out of the Friday afternoon four-ball matches, he seethed at the benching. He wanted to play, wanted to compete, to be in the mix.

“I've always felt like The Presidents Cup has been done the right way,” reflected Weir, who gave his teammates at that 2007 Cup in Montreal Canadian hockey sweaters with their names on them as a sign of Canadiana.

“My experiences in The Presidents Cup have been phenomenal, from the many individual matches I've had, the team matches, the camaraderie that is formed, the friendships that are formed with the families and the players. To be part of that, (is something) I'm really excited for.”

Nick Price has been in discussions with Weir for a while about joining the team. The two have had a close friendship since the day Weir took a spot beside Price on the range at the Canadian Open. At that time, Weir was still on the Canadian Tour and watching Price, one of the best in the game at that time, stripe ball after ball, he came to the conclusion he needed to work a lot harder on his game. Price became a mentor to the lefty and the two have been close ever since.

“I was very excited to get the call from Nick,” said Weir. “Nick is someone I’ve looked up to in the game for a very long time.”

Weir said his role on the team is still to be defined. He said he’ll defer to Price when it comes to decisions but hopes his experience will come in handy.

I’m not going to tell a guy how to play or swing – the guys who make the team will be coming in playing well,” Weir said. “I just want to remove any distractions and allow them to play their best.”

Price, who will head up his third International team when the sides meet at Liberty National GC in New Jersey, starting Sept. 26, said he could see a day when Weir is more than just an assistant.

“One of the things we're trying to do on our side for The Presidents Cup, and I spoke to Commissioner Finchem and also Commissioner Monahan about it, was to make sure that we got guys who were in the future going to be captains,” Price stated. “And there's no better example than the guy, Mike Weir, who I've asked to be our fourth captain's assistant. Mike has a great passion for The Presidents Cup, as well. We've played together on numerous occasions and I'm just so happy to have him and his enthusiasm on the team.”

That’s a successful plan started by the Europeans at the Ryder Cup and now followed by the Americans. American captain Steve Stricker, for example, was an assistant at last year’s Ryder Cup. And Jim Furyk, captain of the American side at next year’s Ryder Cup was announced as an assistant for Stricker on Tuesday as well.

The announcement is a bit of sunlight into what has been a bit of a dismal year for Weir, who has played just a single event this year, missing the cut at Pebble Beach. He’s attempted to Monday qualify for a number of events and while his game is showing progress, he’s been unable to crack the field. He will be playing at the Masters where he has a lifetime exemption.

For now, the Presidents Cup role will be one you can be sure he’ll sink his teeth into. Weir doesn’t do much of anything in half measures. He’s a committed, hard-nosed competitor – and that even goes for when he’s looking on from the sidelines.

“What I hope I can bring, hopefully is a sense of calm and confidence to the guys,” Weir said.

“I love the Presidents Cup, I love the team aspect, growing up playing team sports. I’ve always looked forward to the opportunity to try and play and now on the other side, being a part of the captaincy is really fun. And hopefully I get to be a captain one day.”