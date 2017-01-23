Gareth Wheeler TSN Analyst and Radio Host Follow|Archive

It was just 43 days ago that Toronto FC came up short in the MLS Cup Final at BMO Field on penalties. The memory of the match still lingers, as does the momentum of the incredible playoff run.

It seems like yesterday because it almost was. Now we’re in the last week of January — time for the club to get back to business. The team returns to the KIA Training Ground on Monday as the preseason officially begins. So much for an off-season.

It’s an extremely quick turnaround for all involved at the club, but a small price to pay for the most successful season in TFC history. Many players only took a couple weeks off and stuck around the city to get a jump on preparations for international duty and the new campaign. The best way to get rid of the sour taste of defeat is getting back to work. The front office and coaching staff had even less time away with MLS expansion, SuperDraft, player acquisition and season planning requirements.

The off-season has been quiet and relatively uneventful thus far for TFC. That’s a good thing. While supporters clamour for marquee signings, little movement suggests strength and stability. Last off-season was spent addressing defensive frailties. There is no such need this time around. The starting eleven from the MLS Cup Final remains, with key squad players Tosaint Ricketts, Marky Delgado and a number of up-and-comers on the roster.

There are still needs in the team and TFC is in a healthy place budget-wise to address them. Like all top teams in MLS, there are cap challenges at play. Player bonuses count against the cap and incremental pay increases often times exceed the natural increase of the salary cap. It’s difficult to keep top teams together.

Toronto lost three notable players from last year’s squad: Will Johnson (CM) signed with Orlando, Mark Bloom (RB) was traded to Atlanta, and Josh Williams (CB) was taken by Columbus in Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft. Each player leaves a void, but an upgrade for all three is both ideal and realistic.

No new signings are imminent, although ongoing talks remain between Toronto and multiple players. The club has time on its side. The best-case scenario is for new recruits to join before the March 4 opener at Real Salt Lake, but the bigger goal is to get the right players at the right price point.

Here is the three-position shopping list, in order of priority, for TFC ahead of the 2017 season:

Central Midfielder: TFC’s three-man midfield became a position of strength down the stretch. Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio and Armando Cooper are a balanced group, defensively responsible and able to dictate tempo. The three combined for seven goals and 13 assists across in 78 combined games in all competitions, so a player who can provide more goals and assists would be a welcome addition to the group. The desired player has to be a box-to-box midfielder with creative attacking ability. At the same time, the target has to be able to defend, be positionally disciplined in a three and comfortable operating from a central position. It’s a specific player the team covets, making it more likely they will come from abroad. Targeted allocation money will be enough to bring in a talent of said profile, most likely after the January transfer window closes and the futures of potential targets are settled. TFC has short-listed ideal players, with the position standing as top priority. It’s a matter of when, not if they land that player. Benoit Cheyrou is expected to return to the team, adding depth in a defensive midfield role.

Centre-back: TFC can use at least one. Eriq Zavaleta and Nick Hagglund came into their own last season, playing with Drew Moor in between. The move to play with three centre-halves marked the turning point of the season, taking Toronto from a very good team to a great one. There is no need to change the formation. However, playing with three centre-halve makes Toronto very thin at the position. There is no proven or reliable option behind the trio. Toronto needs experienced defenders to provide depth and competition for spots. The defensive-minded coaching staff is very particular in what they want and will demand the right fit in the role. A left-footed, ball-moving option would be first choice. First-round SuperDraft pick Brandon Aubrey (Notre Dame) will most likely start the year with TFCII, unless he raises eyebrows in the preseason Younger options at the club will get a look, but at least one veteran centre-back is a necessity for a team built to win now.

Backup Right-back: Steven Beitashour was an ironman at right-back last season. Only Moor and Justin Morrow played more minutes. Beitashour wasn't fully fit for long stretches, yet continued to play through pain for the good of the team. It’s important for Beitashour to have more rest this campaign to get the most out of the player. A more attack-minded option would be useful in the team. TFC play their wing-backs exceptionally high up the field. A superior distributor of the ball with pace is an ideal target. A converted outside midfielder could fit the bill and is something to watch. This need may be addressed via trade.