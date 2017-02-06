Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

TSN basketball analyst Jack Armstrong delivers five quick thoughts on what the Nets should do with Brook Lopez, the Magic with Serge Ibaka and the emergence of Toronto Raptors guard Fred Van Vleet.

1. BROOK LOPEZ (Nets): With Brooklyn in rough shape in the standings and with limited long term assets when it comes to future draft picks, Lopez is a guy general manager Sean Marks is going to have to consider moving to acquire young players and picks. He's a very good player who can help lots of teams that are in contention. Considering his health history, I would move him sooner rather than later.

2. SERGE IBAKA (Magic): It will be really interesting to see what they do with this pending unrestricted free agent. They gave up a lot to get him thinking that they were in contention for a playoff spot. It was a major miscalculation. Now they have to get whatever value they can get for him before he walks for nothing. He's a sound defender, rebounder and shot blocker. He shoots the ball well and is an outstanding fit for lots of contending teams. It will be curious to see which teams make a run at him with the risk of him walking this summer.

3. FRED VAN VLEET (Raptors): Van Vleet has been given solid playing time the past two games ahead of Cory Joseph. He's handled himself in steady fashion, defends, plays hard and is active and heady offensively. The guard involves teammates and has sound command of what he's doing on the floor. Van Vleet went undrafted out of Wichita State where he was a great player. He's been a good addition to roster.

4. PAUL PIERCE (Clippers): Emotional day for him yesterday with his last appearance in Boston after an outstanding run there. Tonight will be his last game in Toronto. The future Hall of Famer has had a terrific career. Great clutch performer who is a top notch competitor. Respect him immensely.

5. TIM HARDAWAY JR. (Hawks): Interesting when one door closes another one opens. Atlanta moves Kyle Korver and major minutes open for Hardaway Jr. He's performed in stellar fashion. I always liked his game in college at Michigan and his early days with the Knicks. The ability to settle in and get consistent minutes with an increased role has benefited his development. They moved a true pro in Korver, yet they improved their team acquiring a pick as well as gaining a better and more mobile defender who can score/make shots and gives them a more athletic presence in the backcourt.