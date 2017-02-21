17m ago
Who are the best players not skating in the NHL?
By Craig Button
TSN Director of Scouting
Who is the best hockey player currently not skating in the NHL?
Clayton Keller, the creative centre with Boston University, tops our list of the Top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects. Keller’s sleight of hand is matched by a creative mind that allows him to be dangerous every time he’s on the ice. The Arizona Coyotes prospect is an electrifying player who is highly productive.
Second on our list is Buffalo prospect winger Alex Nylander (Rochester, AHL), who reminds me so much of San Jose captain Joe Pavelski because of his ability to excel in any situation.
Ottawa defenceman Thomas Chabot (Saint John, QMJHL) is coming off a great performance at the World Junior Championship. No. 3 on our list, his progression this season has been impressive.
Our top five is rounded out by Arizona centre Dylan Strome (Erie, OHL) and Minnesota winger Kirill Kaprizov (Salavat Yulaev Ufa, KHL).
No. 6 Jesse Puljujarvi (Bakersfield, AHL) of Edmonton and No. 7 Kyle Connor (Manitoba, AHL) of the Jets have both gone through growing pains this season, but their skill and potential is undeniable. All they need is more time to physically mature.
Vancouver forward Brock Boeser (North Dakota, NCAA), who has 26 points in 25 games this season, is eighth on the list. Another college player, Boston defenceman Charlie McAvoy (Boston University, NCAA), is ninth.
Philippe Myers (Rouyn-Noranda, QMJHL) of Philadelphia was a junior free agent signee. The defenceman’s blend of size, skill, smarts and competitiveness finds him rounding out the top 10.
Canadian teams are well represented with 14 players in the top 50, including four in the top 10 and seven in the top 20. Ottawa and Vancouver lead the way with four players each, while Winnipeg has three.
Six of those seven players in the top 20 could very well be in the NHL next season, with the exception being No. 12 Tyler Parsons of Calgary. The London (OHL) goaltender could probably benefit from some AHL development time.
Top 50 NHL-Affiliated Prospects
|RK
|Name
|Age
|NHL Team
|2016-17 Team
|GP
|G
|P
|1
|Clayton Keller, C
|18
|Ari
|Boston U (NCAA)
|24
|17
|35
|2
|Alex Nylander, LW/RW
|18
|Buf
|Rochester (AHL)
|46
|6
|21
|3
|Thomas Chabot, D
|20
|Ott
|Saint John (QMJHL)
|26
|7
|34
|4
|Dylan Strome, C
|19
|Ari
|Erie (OHL)
|23
|17
|53
|5
|Kirill Kaprizov, LW
|19
|Min
|Ufa (KHL)
|49
|20
|42
|6
|Jesse Puljujarvi, RW
|18
|Edm
|Bakersfield (AHL)
|17
|6
|13
|7
|Kyle Connor, LW/RW
|20
|Wpg
|Manitoba (AHL)
|30
|8
|18
|8
|Brock Boeser, RW
|19
|Van
|North Dakota (NCAA)
|25
|11
|26
|9
|Charlie McAvoy, D
|19
|Bos
|Boston U (NCAA)
|31
|4
|20
|10
|Phillipe Myers, D
|20
|Phi
|R-Noranda (QMJHL)
|22
|8
|20
|11
|Ilya Samsonov, G
|19
|Was
|Magnitogorsk (KHL)
|27
|2.00
|.930
|12
|Tyler Parsons, G
|19
|Cgy
|London (OHL)
|26
|2.25
|.926
|13
|Joel Eriksson Ek, C
|20
|Min
|Farjestad (SHL)
|18
|6
|12
|14
|Mikhail Sergachev, D
|18
|Mtl
|Windsor (OHL)
|38
|9
|37
|15
|Tyson Jost, C
|18
|Col
|North Dakota (NCAA)
|24
|11
|25
|16
|Pierre-Luc Dubois, LW
|18
|Clb
|B-Boisbriand (QMJHL)
|38
|20
|47
|17
|Sam Steel, C
|19
|Ana
|Regina (WHL)
|52
|39
|105
|18
|Olli Juolevi, D
|18
|Van
|London (OHL)
|46
|8
|37
|19
|Mathew Barzal, C
|19
|NYI
|Seattle (WHL)
|34
|8
|63
|20
|Christian Fischer, RW
|19
|Ari
|Tuscon (AHL)
|40
|18
|36
|21
|Igor Shestyorkin, G
|21
|NYR
|St. Petersburg (KHL)
|39
|1.64
|.937
|22
|Colin White, C/RW
|20
|Ott
|B. College (NCAA)
|29
|14
|27
|23
|Alex Debrincat, RW
|19
|Chi
|Erie (OHL)
|51
|51
|107
|24
|Ilya Sorokin, G
|21
|NYI
|Moskva (KHL)
|39
|1.61
|.929
|25
|Luke Kunin, C/RW
|19
|Min
|Wisconsin (NCAA)
|27
|19
|33
|26
|Jacob Larsson, D
|19
|Ana
|Frolunda (SHL)
|21
|0
|3
|27
|Vladislav Kamenev, C
|20
|Nsh
|Milwaukee (AHL)
|49
|13
|38
|28
|Danny O'Regan, C
|23
|SJ
|San Jose (AHL)
|43
|16
|45
|29
|Travis Sanheim, D
|20
|Phi
|Lehigh Valley (AHL)
|52
|8
|26
|30
|Tristan Jarry, G
|21
|Pit
|W-B Scranton (AHL)
|33
|2.27
|.921
|31
|Julius Honka, D
|21
|Dal
|Texas (AHL)
|33
|6
|23
|32
|Shea Theodore, D
|21
|Ana
|San Diego (AHL)
|15
|2
|11
|33
|Thatcher Demko, G
|21
|Van
|Utica (AHL)
|26
|3.04
|.893
|34
|Rasmus Asplund, C
|19
|Buf
|Farjestad (SHL)
|31
|3
|16
|35
|Ville Saarijarvi, D
|19
|Det
|Mississauga (OHL)
|30
|10
|28
|36
|Gabriel Carlsson, D
|20
|Clb
|Linköping (SHL)
|32
|2
|4
|37
|Logan Stanley, D
|18
|Wpg
|Windsor (OHL)
|35
|4
|17
|38
|German Rubtsov, C
|18
|Phi
|Chicoutimi (QMJHL)
|11
|7
|18
|39
|Logan Brown, C
|18
|Ott
|Windsor (OHL)
|28
|13
|35
|40
|Adam Gaudette, C
|20
|Van
|Northeastern (NCAA)
|31
|23
|49
|41
|Jonas Siegenthaler, D
|19
|Wsh
|Zurich (SUI)
|23
|0
|6
|42
|Tage Thompson, C
|19
|StL
|Connecticut (NCAA)
|30
|17
|29
|43
|Vitaly Abramov, LW
|18
|Clb
|Gatineau (QMJHL)
|56
|43
|87
|44
|Jake Walman, D
|21
|StL
|Providence (NCAA)
|32
|5
|19
|45
|Filip Chlapik, C
|19
|Ott
|Charlottetown (QMJHL)
|45
|30
|81
|46
|Jack Roslovic, C/RW
|20
|Wpg
|Manitoba (AHL)
|42
|9
|27
|47
|Jordan Greenway, LW
|20
|Min
|Boston U (NCAA)
|30
|8
|27
|48
|Jakub Vrana, RW/LW
|20
|Wsh
|Hershey (AHL)
|36
|16
|34
|49
|Daniel Sprong, RW
|19
|Pit
|Charlottetown (QMJHL)
|19
|18
|31
|50
|Zachary Senyshyn, RW
|19
|Bos
|S.S. Marie (OHL)
|48
|36
|51
Top 5 Prospects From Each Canadian NHL Team
|RK
|Name
|Age
|NHL Team
|2016-17 Team
|GP
|G
|P
|1
|Tyler Parsons, G
|19
|Cgy
|London (OHL)
|26
|2.25
|.926
|2
|Mark Jankowski, C
|22
|Cgy
|Stockton (AHL)
|42
|16
|33
|3
|Jon Gillies, G
|23
|Cgy
|Stockton (AHL)
|29
|3.08
|.906
|4
|Oliver Kylington, D
|19
|Cgy
|Stockton (AHL)
|39
|4
|15
|5
|Adam Fox, D
|19
|Cgy
|Harvard (NCAA)
|26
|4
|30
|1
|Jesse Puljujarvi, RW
|18
|Edm
|Bakersfield (AHL)
|17
|6
|13
|2
|Caleb Jones, D
|19
|Edm
|Portland (WHL)
|51
|7
|46
|3
|Ethan Bear, D
|19
|Edm
|Seattle (WHL)
|58
|25
|62
|4
|Tyler Benson, LW
|18
|Edm
|Vancouver (WHL)
|33
|11
|42
|5
|Griffin Reinhart, D
|23
|Edm
|Bakersfield (AHL)
|33
|5
|12
|1
|Mikhail Sergachev, D
|18
|Mtl
|Windsor (OHL)
|38
|9
|37
|2
|Noah Juulsen, D
|19
|Mtl
|Everett (WHL)
|36
|11
|28
|3
|Nikita Scherbak, RW
|21
|Mtl
|St. John's (AHL)
|45
|11
|29
|4
|Michael McNiven, G
|21
|Mtl
|Owen Sound (OHL)
|43
|2.17
|.920
|5
|Will Bitten, RW
|18
|Mtl
|Hamilton (OHL)
|53
|19
|47
|1
|Thomas Chabot, D
|20
|Ott
|Saint John (QMJHL)
|26
|7
|34
|2
|Colin White, C/RW
|20
|Ott
|B. College (NCAA)
|29
|14
|27
|3
|Logan Brown, C
|18
|Ott
|Windsor (OHL)
|28
|13
|35
|4
|Filip Chlapik, C
|19
|Ott
|Charlottetown (QMJHL)
|45
|30
|81
|5
|Jonathan Dahlen, LW
|19
|Ott
|Timra (SWE)
|41
|23
|39
|1
|Andrew Nielsen, D
|20
|Tor
|Toronto (AHL)
|51
|10
|30
|2
|Kasperi Kapanen, RW
|20
|Tor
|Toronto (AHL)
|33
|16
|33
|3
|Adam Brooks, C
|19
|Tor
|Regina (WHL)
|52
|32
|98
|4
|Carl Grundstrom, LW
|19
|Tor
|Frolunda (SHL)
|37
|12
|16
|5
|Jeremy Bracco, RW
|19
|Tor
|Windsor (OHL)
|45
|22
|68
|1
|Brock Boeser, RW
|19
|Van
|North Dakota (NCAA)
|25
|11
|26
|2
|Olli Juolevi, D
|18
|Van
|London (OHL)
|46
|8
|37
|3
|Thatcher Demko, G
|21
|Van
|Utica (AHL)
|26
|3.04
|.893
|4
|Adam Gaudette, C
|20
|Van
|Northeastern (NCAA)
|31
|23
|49
|5
|Jordan Subban, D
|21
|Van
|Utica (AHL)
|44
|12
|27
|1
|Kyle Connor, LW/RW
|20
|Wpg
|Manitoba (AHL)
|30
|8
|18
|2
|Logan Stanley, D
|18
|Wpg
|Windsor (OHL)
|35
|4
|17
|3
|Jack Roslovic, C/RW
|20
|Wpg
|Manitoba (AHL)
|42
|9
|27
|4
|Eric Comrie, G
|21
|Wpg
|Manitoba (AHL)
|33
|2.80
|.910
|5
|Erik Foley, LW
|19
|Wpg
|Providence (NCAA)
|29
|14
|28