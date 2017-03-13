Steve Phillips TSN Baseball Insider Archive

TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips offers his scouting report on the American League East after spending time at each team’s camp this spring

NEW YORK YANKEES

Last season (84-78, fourth place)

Key additions:

DH Matt Holliday (free agent, one-year, $13-million deal)

1B/DH Chris Carter (free agent, one-year, $3-million deal)

LHP Aroldis Chapman (free agent, five-year, $86-million deal)



Key losses:

1B Mark Teixeira (retired)

C Brian McCann (traded to Houston for RHP Albert Abreu and RHP Jorge Guzman)

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (free agent, signed two-year, $4-million deal with Rays)

DH Billy Butler (free agent)

OF Dustin Ackley (signed minor-league deal with Angels)

Strengths:

Bullpen

The Yankees had the second most wins (36) and the second fewest losses (19) from an American League bullpen last season. Aroldis Chapman was the dominant leader of that very successful group. The Yanks traded Chapman to the Cubs at the trade deadline and then re-signed him as a free agent. Chapman and Dellin Betances give the Yankees a one-two punch that very few teams can match. They will miss Andrew Miller, who was also traded last season, but Tyler Clippard is a quality bullpen arm that was added at the same time. GM Brian Cashman has a knack of building a pen and manager Joe Girardi knows how to use his staff.



Farm System/Young Talent

Cashman is managing the difficult task of rebuilding while still competing at a high level. The Chapman and Miller trades last year – and the Brian McCann deal in the off-season – have given the Yankees a huge boost in rebuilding their farm system. Depending upon which publication you believe, the Yanks have the first or second best young talent in the game. This will allow the Yankees to either give young kids an opportunity or trade them for proven major-league players. Cashman told me he is just as excited about the young kids the trades have landed as he is those brought in via the draft.

Gary Sanchez is going to be a superstar. The Yankees rave about his game calling and throwing. Girardi believes there is nothing he can’t do on the field. We know he can hit as he had 20 homers in just 53 games last season. He stays behind the ball and drives through it as well as any young hitter I have ever seen.

Right fielder Aaron Judge is The Rock in a baseball uniform. He is a beast physically. He swung and missed a lot last year, but the Yankees believe he has made some adjustments make more contact.

Gleyber Torres, acquired from the Cubs for Chapman, is the real deal. He moves across the infield dirt with grace and his arm is a cannon. He can run and he can hit for average and power. He is going to be a star and can become the face and voice of the Yankees in a few years.

First baseman Greg Bird missed last year with a shoulder injury. He is back and hasn’t missed a beat. He actually thinks he got better even though he couldn’t participate in baseball activities. He is swinging the bat well and has given the Yanks confidence that he will be a big part of the future.



Weaknesses:

Starting Pitching

Predictability of starting rotation is a necessity for a playoff contender. Masahiro Tanaka is pitching with a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament. CC Sabathia is yet another year older and learning how to pitch with less stuff. Michael Pineda still hasn’t learned to limit damage in innings, even after getting two outs. Luis Severino is still searching for control of his fastball.

My experience is that the more questions a team has going into a season, the less likely they are to win.

Outlook

Girardi always gets more from his roster than is fair to expect. He is built to manage veterans and/or kids. Not many managers have that versatility. The Yankees aren’t as talented as the Jays, Red Sox or Orioles, yet they will compete well with them. But they will come up short. I believe they will be a fourth-place team, albeit the best fourth-place team in baseball. They will be sellers again at the deadline, looking to add to the depth of their farm system.

Prediction: 83-79, fourth place

