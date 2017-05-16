If you’ve been paying even casual attention to this year’s playoffs, you know that the common refrain is that the postseason has been “wildly unpredictable.”

I won’t be the one to argue that teams like Ottawa, Anaheim and Nashville were obvious picks to end up in the final four. Each of those teams had (and has) notable flaws. Each of these teams, at some point during the postseason, has benefited from some external variable, like injury luck or a relatively soft schedule.

But it’s not as if these teams ended up here by way of a total crapshoot. To say so would be to completely ignore that these three teams share an obvious and important strength.

If you were to create a hierarchy of best defences from 1 to 30, how quickly would you name all of the above teams? The Predators are absolutely loaded from top to bottom. Ditto the Ducks. And while the Senators don’t have the same type of depth, they do have the best defender in the world playing half of every game.

We’ve grown quite accustom to superstar forwards driving teams deep into the postseason, not dissimilar to what we are seeing with the Sidney Crosby/Evgeni Malkin Penguins again this spring. But guys like Crosby and Malkin don’t grow on trees. If you can’t get your hands on a game-breaking forward, you better build through competent depth and find elite puck-movers to offset that disadvantage.

To this end, the defensive landscape has surely changed in the modern era, and teams like Nashville, Anaheim and Ottawa are only going to strengthen the resolve of new-age general managers who see as big of a need for quick, puck-moving defenders as they do for superstar centres and goaltenders.

Consider this year’s playoff teams for a moment. The Predators ended the regular season with three regular defenders 26 or younger in Mattias Ekholm, Roman Josi, and Ryan Ellis. Their entire blueline – from P.K. Subban all the way down to names like Anthony Bitetto, Matt Irwin, and Yannick Weber – is under the age of 30.

The Senators are similarly situated. Four of their defenders are in the 26-and-under category in Erik Karlsson, Ben Harpur, Cody Ceci, and Fredrik Claesson. They haven’t yet released arguably their best prospect in Thomas Chabot.

The Ducks are even younger. They have six regular defenders under the age of 26 in Cam Fowler, Sami Vatanen, Josh Manson, Hampus Lindholm, Shea Theodore and Brandon Montour.

Even the Penguins, who I initially omitted from this mostly because the strength of their team is through their forward group, are reasonably young defensively. Four of their defenders – Justin Schultz, Brian Dumoulin, Olli Maatta and Chad Ruhwedel – are also in the 26-and-under crowd.

What’s the significance? Well, consider final four teams historically and how their bluelines have been distributed age-wise. We’ve usually seen a couple of talented younger defenders per team. Now? It’s about half or more of each blueline.

A less-entrenched fan might ask if these numbers – and the way they are categorized – are misleading. After all, it’s possible that teams are burying these younger defenders in the press box or on third pairings, and that they’re still handing out the majority of their ice time to older, veteran blueliners.

But those who have followed this year closely know that’s simply not true. By way of quick illustration, consider the average ice time of these defenders during the regular season.

It’s another modern-era high and, again, a testament to how three of these teams (and maybe four) have been built. That’s nearly 21 minutes a night for one of these defenders – not exactly an isolated/sheltered role where coaches are picking and choosing minutes to mitigate risk. No, these guys are really doing most of the heavy lifting.

Lastly, I don’t want to leave the impression that these three teams are exceptions to the rule. They may be the most talented of the bunch, but across the league we’ve seen a shift to younger defenders. That’s true in both the regular season and postseason, and it’s been trending in the downward direction for close to 20 years:

So, while I do agree that this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs haven’t played out as in years past, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Teams like Nashville, Anaheim, and Ottawa are simply built differently, and each has tortured their opposition this postseason because of a strong backend. Their ability to skate out of forecheck pressure, distribute pucks through the neutral zone to rushing wingers and sustain offensive zone pressure by owning the blueline has stifled opposing teams all postseason.

Not every team should build their organization from the blueline up. But, I think this year has shown just how value-added it is to have defenders like this on your roster. A big piece of the NHL’s evolution has been a drive to get younger across the board, and it seems as though that development has started to permeate through defensive units across the league.

A season like this will only accelerate that change.