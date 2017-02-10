TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless checks in with notes and reports ahead of Tuesday's CFL Free Agency.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are nearing an extension with wide receiver Clarence Denmark.

According to Lawless, talks have intensified between the two sides, and there is a will to get a deal done.

can say talks between @Wpg_BlueBombers and WR Clarence Denmark have intensified. Sounds like there's a will to get a deal done #cfl @cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 10, 2017

Denmark, 31, had 53 receptions for 705 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games last season. He has spent his entire six-year CFL career with the Blue Bombers.

Denmark was released by Winnipeg after the 2015 season for financial reasons. He spent training camp prior to the 2016 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders but was among the team’s cuts. He re-joined the Bombers on July 31 and appeared in 10 games last season.

told @Wpg_BlueBombers love how Denmark handled himself, came & played after previous release left mark on organization. they want him back — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 10, 2017

Since 2011, Jacksonville native owns 359 receptions for 4,870 yards and 24 touchdowns in 98 games.

The Calgary Stampeders are turning their attention to defensive lineman Micah Johnson ahead of Tuesday's free agent deadline.

looks like @calstampeders have turned their focus to signing DT Micah Johnson. Talks ongoing. Expect OL Derek Dennis to hit market #cfl @cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 10, 2017

Lawless adds that Derek Dennis is expected to be able to test the free agent market.

The 28-year-old Johnson finished last year with 36 tackles and seven sacks. Dennis meanwhile, was named the league's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman last season.

Defensive lineman Gabe Knapton is expected to re-sign with the Montreal Alouettes ahead of hitting free agency Tuesday.

Lawless is hearing Knapton and the Alouettes are finalizing a deal and an announcement from the team should come soon.

hearing @MTLAlouettes and DL Gabe Knapton are finalizing a deal. Expect an announcement soon @cfl #cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 10, 2017

Knapton had 49 tackles and nine sacks for the Alouettes last season.