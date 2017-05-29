NEW YORK — The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the 2018 NHL all-star showcase, the league announced Monday.

The mid-season event will take place Jan. 27-28 at Amalie Arena and will be capped by a 3-on-3 all-star tournament featuring teams representing the four divisions: Pacific, Central, Atlantic, and Metropolitan.

The 3-on-3 format was introduced at the 2016 all-star weekend in Nashville and returned for the 2017 event in Los Angeles.

"We are looking forward to bringing the 2018 NHL all-star celebration to the Tampa Bay area," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "In addition to the events on the ice, we're planning outside activities which will embrace the Tampa Bay community and Gasparilla events — as well as the Florida sunshine. We know Jeff Vinik, the Lightning and Amalie Arena will be outstanding hosts as the NHL family gathers for our mid-season showcase."