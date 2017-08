Things haven't gone Masahiro Tanaka's way in 2017 and they just got a whole lot worse. The New York Yankees right-hander has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflamation.

Roster Moves: RHP Masahiro Tanaka placed on 10-day DL w/ right shoulder inflammation, RHP Giovanny Gallegos recalled from @swbrailriders — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) August 12, 2017

Pitcher Giovanny Gallegos has been recalled to fill his spot.