GRAND RAPID, Mich. — Eric Tangradi had two goals and two assists as the Grand Rapids Griffins topped the Manitoba Moose 7-5 on Wednesday afternoon in American Hockey League play.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Drew Miller and Mitch Callahan also scored as Grand Rapids (32-14-3) racked up four goals in the third period. Evgeny Svechnikov and Kyle Criscuolo chipped in as well. Eddie Pasquale made 34 saves for the win.

Patrice Cormier had a pair of goals for Manitoba (19-24-6), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Chase De Leo, Scott Glennie and Jimmy Lodge also found the back of the net, while Eric Comrie stopped 29-of-35 shots.

The Griffins went 3 for 5 on the power play and the Moose were 2 for 5 with the man advantage.