Hashtag United’s Tassal “Tass” Rushan dominated the home leg on Xbox One and held off FC Schalke 04’s Cihan “Cihan” Yasarlar on Playstation 4 to capture a 4-1 victory on aggregate to win the FIFA 17 Ultimate Team Championship Series Paris Regional Final.

Both players earned $20,000 for their efforts and move on to the FIFA 17 Ultimate Team Championship in Berlin on May 20. They will be joined by Xbox One qualifiers Chevrey “Vitality_Rocky” Corentin, Marcel “Marlut” Lutz and Florian “Pulse Rayziaah” Maridat and Playstation 4 qualifiers Timo “TimoX” Siep, Shaun “xShellzz” Springette and Benedikt “SaLz0R” Saltzer.

Tass scored early in each half with George Best and Luis Suarez and was gifted an own goal late to take the series opener 3-0 on Xbox. Tass opened the scoring with Best in the 13th minute and added an insurance marker with Suarez in the 50th minute before an own goal in the 90th minute as time expired.

The second leg on PS4 did not start much different than the first. Tass secured a coveted away goal with Cristiano Ronaldo in the seventh minute and dominated possession for most of the first half.

The match was forced to restart after the game connection was lost in the 38th minute. With the game tied 1-1, the players agreed to start from the beginning and play 52 minutes to balance out the lost time. Cihan dominated after the restart and managed to score two goals despite losing a player to a red card.

His onslaught was too little too late to make up the deficit and compensate for the away goal as Tass escaped with the tournament victory.

Paris is the first of six regional finals over two seasons. The Rest of the World Regional Final takes place in Sydney Australia on Feb. 11 and the Americas Regional Final will be held in Miami on Feb. 19 to wrap up Season 1.

The second Americas Regional Final kicks off Season 2 in Vancouver on April 8 followed by the next Rest of the World Regional Final in Singapore on Apr. 22 and the final Europe Regional Final in Madrid on May 6.

A total of 32 players will compete in the Ultimate Team Championship in Berlin.