The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Tomas Tatar to a four-year deal with a cap hit of $5.3 million according to the Detroit Free Press.

The deal comes after the two sides couldn't work out a deal and had to go to arbitration. According to Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit, Tatar was seeking $5.3 AAV while the Red Wings offered one. Since Tatar was still a restricted free agent, an arbitrator had to work out the deal.

Last season, Tatar played in all 82 games, scoring 25 goals and recording 21 assists.

Tatar was drafted No. 60 overall by the Red Wings at the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

Tatar was coming off a three-year, $2.7 million deal.