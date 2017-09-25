PHILADELPHIA — Michael Taylor homered, A.J. Cole allowed one run while pitching into the sixth inning and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Monday night.

Ryan Zimmerman doubled and Jayson Werth drove in the other run for the NL East champion Nationals, who extended their franchise record with 50 road wins.

Any plans the Nationals had of returning former MVP Bryce Harper to the lineup on Monday were derailed by his flulike symptoms. The five-time All-Star has been out since he slipped on a wet base and hyperextended his left knee on Aug. 12. He has missed 42 games.

The Nationals rested Daniel Murphy and Anthony Rendon.

Odubel Herrera homered for the Phillies, who have been playing better of late but entered one game ahead of the Giants for the worst record in baseball.

Cole (3-5) struck out five and walked two while giving up six hits.

