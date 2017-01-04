Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

MONTRÉAL - Canada’s captain didn’t hesitate.

On the heels of his first career world junior championship game without a point, Dylan Strome was asked whether it was cause for concern or confidence that he and Mathew Barzal were held off the scoresheet.

“I think confidence,” Strome said. “We’ve been talking the whole tournament how we’re a four-line team, and I think we proved that [against the Czech Republic]. I think we needed that.”

Even armed with that confidence, Canada will need Strome and Barzal to step up in a big way in Wednesday night’s do-or-die semi-final against Sweden (7:30 p.m. ET on TSN 1/3/4/5 & 4K) at Bell Centre.

Another night with minimal production won’t bode well for Canada’s chances at gold.

“We have to produce,” Strome said Wednesday morning. “We’re relied on to score goals and to get points and to win for this team … We did that the first three or four games. Now we need to do it for the last two.”

Wednesday night’s winner will square off with either Russia or the United States for gold on Thursday. Canada has medalled all 11 times the tournament has been played on home soil.

Strome, 19, registered at least one point in his previous nine tournament games, including all five appearances in 2016. Yet, even though he didn’t collect a point, Strome’s second and third periods Monday night were arguably his best of the tournament.

Strome’s right winger, Blake Speers, scored off a line change.

“I thought they did a lot of good things,” coach Dominique Ducharme said. “Speers had a big goal. He skated well. Dylan made some plays. [Tyson] Jost can be doing everything. He’s got speed and he’s on the puck. He’s a shooter and he can be making plays.”

Strome mentioned Canada’s power play, with has sputtered in the last few games, needs to get going.

In order to beat the Swedes, they also need the engage at even strength because Sweden is the one opponent who can match Canada on the power play. Canada (39 per cent, 9-for-23) and Sweden (38.5 per cent, 5-for-13) are neck-and-neck.

Canada, though, is just 1-for-10 after starting the tournament at a blazing 8-for-13.

Meanwhile, only two of Strome’s eight points have come at even strength. They were assists on Canada’s seventh and 10th goals in a blowout win over Latvia. He has not scored a goal in the four games since the tournament opener.

“Our power play has been good, but not so great these last couple games. We’re going to have to pick it up,” Strome said. “It’s no surprise that we’ve got to score on the power play. I think everyone knows that. For me myself, I’ve just got to play my game and try to create 5-on-5. I thought I did a better job of that last game. If we just keep that up, our chances will go in.”

Little needs to be said in the locker room, Strome said. This is the biggest game of every Canadian player’s career so far. All of Canada’s work since the summer camp is on the line against Sweden.

“We were drifting a bit and now we need to peak again,” Ducharme said. “This is the right time to peak. It’s okay to have those ups and downs at the right time. Now it’s time to peak.”

