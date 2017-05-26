North American esports organizations Team Dignitas and Misfits have joined the Professional Esports Association, the PEA announced Thursday.

Dignitas, owned by the Philadelphia 76ers ownership group, and Misfits, invested in by the Miami Heat, bring the membership total to nine. They join founding members Cloud9, compLexity Gaming, Counter Logic Gaming, Immortals, NRG Esports, Team Liquid and Team SoloMid.

"In a rapidly changing ecosystem, we are looking to build really long-lasting relationships with many of the key stakeholders to continue advancing the ball forward," Misfits co-founder and CEO Ben Spoont told ESPN. "We [the PEA] collectively, and this is one of the reasons Misfits wanted to join, [are] able to work directly with publishers, players, distribution outlets, both online, and linear options in the future. Joining a group that includes essentially the largest, not only North American, but global brands, in esports was an easy decision for us."

The PEA is all about growth for esports and improving the foundation that has already been laid out in the industry. The association aims to streamline communication with game developers and publishers as well as establish further standards and regulations for its teams and players.

"We believe that working with other teams in the PEA, we can help grow the ecosystem," Team Dignitas CEO Jonathan Kemp told ESPN. "We believe we are better able to service our players, the community and the fans, and we believe we'll continue to build those relationships to publishers. That can only benefit everybody in the ecosystem."

The PEA, launched in September 2016, was a response to the creation the World Esports Association (WESA), an ESL-led contingent of European teams.

The competition didn’t take long to boil as the PEA announced plans to launch an exclusive Counter-Strike: Global Offensive that would restrict its member players from competing in ESL events. The PEA’s member players voted heavily against the motion and the intended league was shut down. There are no current plans to revive the CS:GO league, according to ESPN.