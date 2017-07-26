MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Ryan Blaney will make the move to Team Penske and drive a third entry for the team in 2018.

Blaney will drive the No. 12 Ford and join Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski in team owner Roger Penske's NASCAR lineup. The 23-year-old Blaney was signed to Penske and farmed out to race for Wood Brothers Racing. Blaney won his first career NASCAR Cup race this season driving for the Wood Brothers at Pocono.

He has three top-five finishes this season and is 12th in the standings.

Paul Menard will leave Richard Childress Racing and drive for Wood Brothers Racing next season. Menard won the 2011 Brickyard 400 for his lone Cup win driving for RCR, which did not immediately announce his replacement.

