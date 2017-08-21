There is a change to the teams for this weekend's Everest Curling Challenge.

Russian skip Victoria Moiseeva is ill and will be unable to compete in Fredericton, New Brunswick. As a result her squad will be replaced by Team Val Sweeting who finished second to Team Moiseeva in the last chance fan-vote.

"The Everest Curling Challenge became aware this morning that skip Victoria Moiseeva is ill, and unfortunately is unable to compete this weekend. Although we will miss having Moiseeva and her team compete, we hope that she has a quick recovery," Everest Curling said in a statement Monday night. "As a result, Canada's Team Sweeting, who received the highest number of fan votes behind Team Moiseeva, will join the seven other teams participating in the unique, mixed format event."

Team Sweeting will join the seven other skips and their teams for the mixed format event. On Thursday, the eight skips will draft entirely new teams consisting of two men and two women. The new foursomes will then go head-to-head in a single elimination knockout tournament as they compete for a $200,000 grand prize.

The tournament gets underway Friday night at 6:30pm ET on the TSN Network and TSN GO.