TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The Maple Leafs practiced at the MasterCard Centre on Friday ahead of Saturday's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

- Mitch Marner takes a whiff of smelling salts before every game. "It kind of just wakes you up," the teenager said. "We have some fun with it before the game," said Matt Martin when asked about the smelling salts he held in front of Marner's nose before Thursday's opening faceoff. "He gets amped up before hockey games." Marner probably doesn't need it. Teammates marvel at just how energetic he is basically all the time.

Once the puck drops, Marner's engine never seems to stop. "Just try to be all over the puck at all times," Marner said when asked about his mindset. As he answered, a balled up T-shirt hit him in the head courtesy linemate Tyler Bozak, who was standing a few feet away. Marner seems to bring out the fun-loving nature in everyone. "He's always got a smile on his face," Bozak noted. "It's something that's contagious. He's young, happy, go-getter so he's fun to be around."

Marner admits that sometimes he gets a little carried away. "Sometimes it's too much," Auston Matthews agreed with a chuckle. "Yeah, he's really upbeat. Early in the morning, it doesn't matter, he's always doing something." Matthews and Martin both have the same answer when asked about their favourite Marner energy moment. When Morgan Rielly scored a goal against the Flyers on Nov. 11, Marner jumped and skipped over to the defenceman. Martin describes it as "The Running Man" celebration. "He got a lot of crap from us for that so I think he kind of toned it down on his celebrations as of late," Matthews said. "But, it's totally understandable. You see a lot of guys, [Patrick] Kane, [Alexander] Ovechkin, they're passionate when they score goals and everybody's different so obviously he's an energetic guy so why not?"

Marner has picked up 27 points in 25 home games this season and seems particularly enthused when playing before the fans at the Air Canada Centre. "He thrives off that energy," said Martin. "He's enjoyable to watch and I think the crowd really enjoys it as well. Even yesterday when he blocked that shot (in the chest), he got a little ovation and you saw him shake it off and flying around the ice after that." As a local kid, Marner is living the dream this season and it shows. "It's a pleasure to play for this team and the fans are so in love with us and it shows every home game," Marner said. "It's been a lot of fun. It's been special."

Mike Babcock often describes Marner as the player who drives his line with Bozak and James van Riemsdyk. The coach pointed out that the trio had a quiet night against the Blues and yet the teenager still managed to stand out. "It was tight," Babcock said. "There wasn't a lot of room last night and he still got a breakaway and had some chances. He's got the ability to take over the game for sure." It's an ability that earns him a pass from teammates whenever that energy overflows a bit too much. "You can see on the ice he obviously plays with a lot of passion out there," Matthews said. "He's always flying around. He's an unbelievable player. He kind of does everything out there."

- Nikita Soshnikov, who missed Thursday's game with an upper-body injury, was back on the ice at Friday's practice. Babcock said the Russian winger's status for Saturday's game against Buffalo remains up in the air. "We'll know more tomorrow," he said.

- The Leafs allowed 40 shots on Thursday, but Babcock believes that number is misleading. "I'd like someone, next game, this is what I'd like you to do, when the shot hits the net I'd like you mark it down and then you tally it up yourself. Don't go by that clock, because ours is a little bit fluffy in our rink. I don't know if you know that. It's just one of those things. Obviously, you want to keep the shots down as best you can, but I also think scoring chances are important." And Babcock believes his team has done an excellent job limiting chances the last two games.

- Alexey Marchenko is expected to sit as a healthy scratch once again on Saturday. The defenceman hasn't suited up since being picked up off waivers from the Red Wings last week. "I just told Marchy to be patient and come in here and get used to what we're doing," Babcock said. "We're not in a rush. He'll get in when he gets in."

* Lines at Friday's Leafs practice:

Hyman-Matthews-Brown

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Komarov-Kadri-Nylander

Martin-Smith-Leivo/Soshnikov

Rielly-Zaitsev

Gardiner-Carrick

Hunwick-Polak

Marincin-Marchenko

Andersen

McElhinney