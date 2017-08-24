2h ago
Teams set for inaugural Everest Curling Challenge
TSN.ca Staff
The draft for the Everest Curling Challenge is complete. Eight of the best skips in the world drafted completely new teams consisting of two men and two women on Thursday evening at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton, New Brunswick. Take a look at the new foursomes that will compete for a $200,000 grand prize this weekend.
Team Homan
Skip - Rachel Homan
Third - Mat Camm
Second - Jill Officer
Lead - Geoff Walker
Team Jones
Skip - Jennifer Jones
Third - Marc Kennedy
Second - Joanne Courtney
Lead - Tim March
Team Gushue
Skip - Brad Gushue
Third - Cathy Overton
Second - E. J. Harnden
Lead - Lisa Weagle
Team Koe
Skip - Kevin Koe
Third - Emma Miskew
Second - Patrick Janssen
Lead - Dawn McEwen
Team Epping
Skip - John Epping
Third - Kaitlyn Lawes
Second - Brent Laing
Lead - Rachelle Brown
Team Jacobs
Skip - Brad Jacobs
Third - Lori Olson-Johns
Second - Brett Gallant
Lead - Laine Peters
Team Carey
Skip - Chelsea Carey
Third - Ryan Fry
Second - Dana Ferguson
Lead - Ben Hebert
Team Sweeting
Skip - Val Sweeting
Third - Mark Nichols
Second - Jocelyn Peterman
Lead - Ryan Harnden
Matchups
Team Jones vs. Team Jacobs - Friday, August 25 at 6:30pm ET on TSN 1/3/4
- The last two Olympic champion skips will go head-to-head in Jones and Jacobs.
Team Sweeting vs. Team Epping - Saturday, August 26 at 9am ET on TSN 1/3/4
- Epping got in thanks to the last chance fan-vote.
- Sweeting replaces Victoria Moiseeva who was unable to make it because of an illness. She will face off against her regular lead in Brown.
Team Koe vs. Team Carey - Saturday, August 26 at 1pm ET on TSN 1/3/4
- This one is a battle between the two skips who won the 2016 Canadian championship.
- Skip Koe will take on his normal lead in Hebert.
Team Homan vs. Team Gushue - Saturday, August 26 at 6:30pm ET on TSN 1/3/4
- Homan and Gushue won the Scotties and Brier respectively last year and both went 13-0 at their world championships to claim gold.
- Gushue will take on his normal lead in Walker while Homan will face her regular front end in Weagle.
The winners will advance to the semi-finals on Sunday morning and afternoon. The final two play for $200,000 Sunday night at 6:30pm ET on TSN 1/3/4.