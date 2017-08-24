The draft for the Everest Curling Challenge is complete. Eight of the best skips in the world drafted completely new teams consisting of two men and two women on Thursday evening at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton, New Brunswick. Take a look at the new foursomes that will compete for a $200,000 grand prize this weekend.

Team Homan

Skip - Rachel Homan

Third - Mat Camm

Second - Jill Officer

Lead - Geoff Walker

Team Jones

Skip - Jennifer Jones

Third - Marc Kennedy

Second - Joanne Courtney

Lead - Tim March

Team Gushue

New Team Gushue for the week! Hand picked! pic.twitter.com/eYF8XEC4Jp — Brad Gushue (@BradGushue) August 24, 2017

Skip - Brad Gushue

Third - Cathy Overton

Second - E. J. Harnden

Lead - Lisa Weagle

Team Koe

Skip - Kevin Koe

Third - Emma Miskew

Second - Patrick Janssen

Lead - Dawn McEwen

Team Epping

When life gives you lemons, you wear them! Haha looking forward to playing with these animals! @EppingJohn @blaing99 #twitterlessRachel pic.twitter.com/LHLPtB2n79 — Kaitlyn Lawes (@LKLawes) August 24, 2017

Skip - John Epping

Third - Kaitlyn Lawes

Second - Brent Laing

Lead - Rachelle Brown

Team Jacobs

Skip - Brad Jacobs

Third - Lori Olson-Johns

Second - Brett Gallant

Lead - Laine Peters

Team Carey

Skip - Chelsea Carey

Third - Ryan Fry

Second - Dana Ferguson

Lead - Ben Hebert

Team Sweeting

Skip - Val Sweeting

Third - Mark Nichols

Second - Jocelyn Peterman

Lead - Ryan Harnden

Matchups

Team Jones vs. Team Jacobs - Friday, August 25 at 6:30pm ET on TSN 1/3/4

- The last two Olympic champion skips will go head-to-head in Jones and Jacobs.

Team Sweeting vs. Team Epping - Saturday, August 26 at 9am ET on TSN 1/3/4

- Epping got in thanks to the last chance fan-vote.

- Sweeting replaces Victoria Moiseeva who was unable to make it because of an illness. She will face off against her regular lead in Brown.

Team Koe vs. Team Carey - Saturday, August 26 at 1pm ET on TSN 1/3/4

- This one is a battle between the two skips who won the 2016 Canadian championship.

- Skip Koe will take on his normal lead in Hebert.

Team Homan vs. Team Gushue - Saturday, August 26 at 6:30pm ET on TSN 1/3/4

- Homan and Gushue won the Scotties and Brier respectively last year and both went 13-0 at their world championships to claim gold.

- Gushue will take on his normal lead in Walker while Homan will face her regular front end in Weagle.

The winners will advance to the semi-finals on Sunday morning and afternoon. The final two play for $200,000 Sunday night at 6:30pm ET on TSN 1/3/4.