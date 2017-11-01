Hockey Canada has added to its growing roster of national partners, joining with industry-leader TeamSnap who provides hockey teams across the county with a preferred team management system.

TeamSnap makes team organizing simple and enables teams nationwide to easily manage sign-up, communication and scheduling for all team needs throughout the hockey season.

"Hockey Canada has set the gold standard for hockey development and participation around the world. We are looking forward to working together to make the management, scheduling and registration of hockey easier for all players, coaches and administrators across the country," said Dave DuPont, CEO of TeamSnap. "Hockey has been a huge driver to our success; two-thirds of all minor hockey teams in Canada are already using TeamSnap to communicate and manage team schedules."

In addition to supporting hockey teams, TeamSnap for Club, Leagues & Associations and TeamSnap Tournaments also supports hundreds of hockey organizations with all the tools needed to run their programs, including online registration, website development, event scheduling and communication.

TeamSnap's industry-leading software incorporates a range of helpful and easy-to-use features that have made TeamSnap apps a must-have for almost 20 million coaches, parents and players.

“We are excited to have TeamSnap join the Hockey Canada team as official sports team and sports organization management partner," said Mike Ross, chief business development officer with Hockey Canada. “This is an excellent tool that will help coaches, administrators and players with the management of their hockey teams, and help parents save time during the season."

Hockey Canada teams, clubs and associations can sign up for TeamSnap online and download its popular apps on Google Play or the App Store.

TeamSnap joins EA Sports, Hankook, Marriott International, Timex and Wrigley as national partners of Hockey Canada.