Tebow gets surprise call for third start for Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The New York Mets say Tim Tebow will be in the lineup for their spring training game against the Miami Marlins.

The announcement Monday was a surprise. On Friday, manager Terry Collins said there were no plans to bring back the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner after his second start.

But the Mets needed players because of the World Baseball Classic and multiple split-squad games and decided to have Tebow join them from their minor league camp.

The 29-year-old ex-quarterback will play left field and bat eighth. In two starts last week, Tebow went hitless in seven at-bats. He reached base once when he was hit in the shoulder by a pitch.