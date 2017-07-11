MILAN — AC Milan's teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has agreed to extend his contract with the Serie A club until 2021.

The talented 18-year-old turned down a new deal last month and would have been a free agent at the end of next season.

But on Tuesday, Milan announced it had reached an agreement with Donnarumma, saying he would sign a new four-year contract the following morning.

Key to the deal is the signing of Donnarumma's older brother Antonio, also a goalkeeper.

The new contract will reportedly see the younger Donnarumma earn six million euros a season ($7 million) and contains a release clause worth approximately 70 million euros.

Donnarumma has been ever present for Milan since October 2015, when he became the youngest goalkeeper to start a Serie A match, at the age of 16 years, 8 months, 6 days.

He has already made four international appearances and is seen as the heir to veteran Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Donnarumma had fake money thrown at him during his country's Under-21 European Championship opener against Denmark last month by fans seemingly upset by his decision not to renew his contract, while a banner emblazoned with "Dollarumma" was also displayed.