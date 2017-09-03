The Summer of Shapo almost never happened

Canadian Denis Shapovalov's magical US Open run came to an end at the hands of Spain's Pablo Correno Busta in straight sets, 7-6(2), 7-6(4), 7-6(3).

The teenage phenom Shapovalov was looking to become the youngest tennis player to reach the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows since Andre Agassi did it as an 18-year-old in 1988, but El Shapo couldn't capitalize on his opportunities against Correno Busta and commited 55 unforced errors.

Correno Busta reaches the US Open quarters for the first time and will face the winner of Argentina's Diego Schwartzman and the 16th seeded Lucas Pouille.