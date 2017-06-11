Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic have won their third consecutive Grand Slam title in women's doubles, beating Australians Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua 6-2, 6-1 in the French Open final.

It is the second championship at Roland Garros for the top-seeded duo of Mattek-Sands and Safarova, who also won the tournament in 2015, and their fifth major overall.

They also won the Australian Open in 2015 and this January, along with the U.S. Open last September.