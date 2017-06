The Keg Must See: Ostapenko gets incredible bounce in third set

Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko becomes the first Latvian to win a Grand Slam title with a victory over third seed Simona Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the women's singles French Open final.

The 20-year-old Ostapenko, who is ranked 47th, clinched it with her first match point, with a backhand down the line.

Ostapenko hit 54 winners and had as many unforced errors.