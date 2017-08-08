Right-hander Nick Tepesch will start tomorrow for the Toronto Blue Jays as they continue their series with the New York Yankees.

Nick Tepesch starts tomorrow for the #BlueJays. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 9, 2017

Tepesch will be called up from Triple-A Buffalo to make his Blue Jays debut.

He is taking the spot of Cesar Valdez, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday with a right shoulder impingement.

Tepesch has 41 career major league starts and has a career ERA of 4.69. This season, he is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 12 innings for the Bisons.

In his major league career, he has spent parts of four seasons with the Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was selected in the 14th round of the 2010 MLB draft by the Rangers out of the University of Missouri Columbia.