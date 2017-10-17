EDMONTON — Teuvo Teravainen had a pair of goals and Jordan Staal a goal and three assists as the Carolina Hurricanes scored early and didn't look back in a 5-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Elias Lindholm and Jaccob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes (2-1-1), who snapped a two-game losing skid.

Mark Letestu, Ryan Strome and Milan Lucic replied for the Oilers (1-4-0), who have now lost four in a row.

Teravainen elected to shoot on a two-on-one break, beating Oilers backup Laurent Brossoit stick-side for the first goal of the game just 20 seconds into the period.

He staked his team to a 2-0 lead five minutes later on the power play, blasting a shot from the top of the circle up high and past Brossoit.

Carolina took a three-goal lead on another power play with 1:20 remaining in the opening period. Staal made a nice feed across the crease to Lindholm, who had a wide-open net to deposit the puck into.

Edmonton actually outshot the Hurricanes 15-8 in the first.

Letestu banged in a rebound in tight past Carolina goalie Cam Ward, who was making his first appearance in net this season, to make it 3-1.

The Hurricanes regained their three-goal edge four minutes into the third period as Staal picked off a pass and scored on a short-handed breakaway.

Strome tipped in his first goal as an Oiler past Ward to make it 4-2. The power-play goal came a minute after Staal's.

The Oilers pulled to within goal eight minutes into the third as Lucic beat Ward with a slapshot.

Carolina ended the comeback bid two minutes later as Slavin undressed Brossoit with a deke. Staal picked up his fourth point of the night and of the season on the play.

Ward was credited with 48 saves in the win, as the Oilers outshot Carolina 51-21.

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, as the Hurricanes play the third game of a four-game trip in Calgary and the Oilers embark on a three-game road swing, starting in Chicago.

Notes: Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl remained out with an eye injury/concussion symptoms… Center Martin Necas, selected by 12th in the 2017 NHL Draft by Carolina, made his NHL debut.