The Houston Texans placed quarterback Deshaun Watson on the injured reserve Friday, a day after the star rookie tore his ACL during practice.

Watson took to Twitter earlier Friday, thanking everybody for their support and promising to come back stronger.

"I promise that I will continue to work diligently so that this team can one day bring a championship to Houston, and when I return, I will be better, stronger and more focused than ever before!" he said.

Tom Savage, who began the season as the No.1 pivot, will get the start Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans signed free agent quarterbacks Matt McGloin and T.J. Yates on Friday.

The 22-year-old Watson is having an excellent rookie campaign, throwing for 1,699 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions over just seven games and six starts.

Houston selected the Gainesville, Georgia native 12th overall out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Texans, who are already without defensive stud J.J. Watt for the rest of the season due to an injury, hold a 3-4 record and sit third in the AFC South.