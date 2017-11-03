Toronto FC has complained to Major League Soccer over the fan abuse directed at star forward Jozy Altidore in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal at Red Bull Arena.

Altidore and captain Michael Bradley have been targeted by boo-birds ever since the failed U.S. World Cup qualifying campaign.

But Altidore says one opposition fan went too far, questioning his patriotism and religion.

Raised as a Jehovah's Witness, Altidore abstains from saluting flags on religious grounds. Rather than put his hand on his heart, he stands with his hands behind his back during the U.S. anthem.

After Toronto's 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls on Monday, Altidore told the Toronto Sun that the fan told him he didn't deserve to be in the U.S.

The two teams meet again Sunday at BMO Field.