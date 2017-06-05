Toronto FC announced Monday forward Tosaint Ricketts will miss 3-4 weeks with a hamstring strain.

Ricketts was injured last week in Toronto FC's Canadian Championship semi-final against the Ottawa Fury. He left in the first half with what the team called hamstring tightness.

As a result of his injury, Ricketts will not join Canada's National team in Montreal.

Ricketts has three goals in 12 games (five starts) for Toronto FC this season.