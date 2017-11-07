NEW YORK — Fresh off a weekend tunnel melee with the New York Red Bulls, the time didn't seem right for Toronto FC to win Major League Soccer's Fair Play Award.

As in last year's MLS Cup final, Toronto finished runner-up to the Seattle Sounders for the honour.

The Fair Play Award recognizes the MLS club with the fewest regular-season disciplinary points. Disciplinary points are derived by adding the points assigned to fouls committed (three points per foul), yellow cards (three points), red cards (seven points) and supplemental points (eight points).

The Sounders finished the season with 477 disciplinary points (14.45 per game). Toronto (492 points, 14.91 per game) was second and the Chicago Fire (554 points, 16.79 per game) were third.

Veteran defender DaMarcus Beasley won the Fair Play individual award while Allen Chapman was named Referee of the Year. Corey Parker earned assistant referee honours.

Beasley, a veteran U.S. international who plays for the Houston Dynamo, averaged a league-low 0.54 fouls per outing after logging 1,985 minutes over the span of 24 regular season games. Beasley finished the season without a single yellow or red card.

Jahmir Hyka of the San Jose Earthquakes and Dave Romney of the Los Angeles Galaxy were finalists for the award. Selections are based upon subjective evaluations on sportsmanlike behaviour, as well as objective criteria such as fouls committed, cards received, games and minutes played.