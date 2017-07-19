Must See: Giovinco goes down hard; leaves game

Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco left Wednesday's game against New York City FC before the end of the first half after suffering an injury after a scoring chance.

Leading 1-0 in the 34th minute, Giovinco fired a shot over the goal from in close and immediately fell between two defenders and began clutching his lower back and hip area in pain.

He was helped to the sidelines and looked like he might return to the game, however he was officially replaced in the 39th minute by Jay Chapman.

There is no official news on the extent of the injury, although the Toronto Sun's Kurtis Larson reports Giovinco left the match with a "lower-back contusion" and that he is being evaluated.



Giovinco out with a "lower-back contusion," I'm told. Being evaluated. #TFCLive — Kurtis Larson (@KurtLarSUN) July 20, 2017

Giovinco leads TFC with nine goals in 2017.