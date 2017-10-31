Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco is up for the 2017 Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player Award.

Winner of the honour in 2015, Giovinco is one of five contenders for the crown this season as the league released its list of nominees for hardware on Tuesday.

His TFC teammate Justin Morrow goes up against Vancouver Whitecaps' Kendall Waston for the Defender of the Year Award.

Toronto FC gaffer Greg Vanney is also up for hardware as one of three finalists for Coach of the Year.