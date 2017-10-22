1h ago
TFC sets MLS points record with draw against Atlanta United
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto FC claimed the Supporters Shield and now they’ve climbed to the top of the mountain, surpassing the 1998 Los Angeles Galaxy’s single season points record with a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United on the final day of the MLS season.
Toronto FC finishes the season with 69 points eclipsing the 68 points posted by the Galaxy in their record setting season.