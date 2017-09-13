As Toronto FC continues its assault on the Major League Soccer regular-season points record, it will have to do so without strikers Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

TFC head coach Greg Vanney confirmed on Wednesday that the pair would not be traveling to California to face the Galaxy.

Head coach Greg Vanney announces that Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore will not travel to Los Angeles for this Saturday's match #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/2GgKc7JN0S — Toronto FC (@torontofc) September 13, 2017

Vanney says that the decision to leave the All-Stars in Toronto is a preventative one with Giovinco (quad) and Altidore (tightness) both carrying knocks. Giovinco and Altidore have combined for 27 goals and 17 assists this season. United States international Altidore is the current MLS Player of the Week after a two-goal performance on Saturday in a 4-0 drubbing of San Joe Earthquakes.

GV: "It's more precautionary than anything else. Just a risk/reward evaluation on our end." #TFCLive — Toronto FC (@torontofc) September 13, 2017

"It's more precautionary than anything else," Vanney said. "Just a risk-reward evaluation on our end."

Canada international Tosaint Ricketts is likely to get a start in their stead against the Galaxy, who currently sit ninth in the Western Conference and 10 points behind FC Dallas for the final playoff spot.

TFC currently leads the Supporters' Shield race by nine points over New York City FC with six games remaining in the season. The Reds sit on 59 points atop the Eastern Conference and need 10 points from the final 18 on offer to earn the most in MLS history, a mark currently held by the 1998 edition of the Galaxy.