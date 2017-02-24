TFC to unveil new expanded Wall of Honour in 2017

Toronto FC plans to unveil a new, expanded Wall of Honour this season.

The previous Wall of Honour, which featured the names of first signing/captain Jim Brennan and first goal-scorer Danny Dichio underneath the press box in BMO Field's West Stand, was shelved some time ago.

The new permanent Wall of Honour will be in the northeast corner of BMO Field near the Toronto Argonauts' locker-room.

Team president Bill Manning says one part of the red wall will mark iconic team moments while another will commemorate player achievements, from all-star to MVP honours.