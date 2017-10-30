{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • mls
  • nba
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • mls
  • nba

TSN

TSN

Embedded Image

RAPTORS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

 

Embedded ImageEmbedded Image

 

Game 1: Raptors @ Cavaliers - May 1, 7:00pm

Game 2: Raptors @ Cavaliers - May 3, 7:00pm

Game 3: Cavaliers @ Raptors - May 5, 7:00pm

Game 4: Cavaliers @ Raptors - May 7, 2:00pm

Game 5: Raptors @ Cavaliers - May 9,  TBD**

Game 6: Cavaliers @ Raptors - May 11, TBD**

**if necessary

 

 

Contests

Newsletter

  • Toronto1050Logo_140X79

    Sign Up Now

    Sign up for the TSN 1050 Newsletter and get info on cool contests and programming highlights!

    Details

1h ago

The 7-Eleven Power Rankings - TEMPLATE

How to score with .9 seconds left on the clock

VIDEO SIGN OUT

Tampa Bay is back to the beginning.

The Lightning entered 2017-18 as the No. 1 team in TSN's 7-Eleven Power Rankings and three weeks later they’re back on top, according to consensus rankings formulated by the TSN Power Ranking panel of Ray Ferraro, Jeff O'Neill, Jamie McLennan, Craig Button and Darren Dreger.

Tampa Bay isn’t just No. 1 in the Power Rankings, they also have No. 1 (and No. 2) in the scoring race, with Steven Stamkos leading in points (18) and Nikita Kucherov sharing the lead in goals (10) with Alex Ovechkin.

Meanwhile, Toronto remains the top Canadian team despite falling from No. 1 to No. 3. Ottawa, which opened the week with losses to Vancouver and New Jersey, sits at No. 8 after beating Toronto decisively Saturday.

Making a big jump this week is Vancouver, all the way from No. 29 to No. 17. The Oilers’ descent continued, going from No. 22 to No. 26. Montreal was close to a unanimous choice as the NHL’s second-worst team – receiving four of five votes at No. 30.

Winless Arizona was a unanimous pick at No. 31.

Check out TSN Hockey's full list below, along with each team's Score-Adjusted Corsi. 

 

 

Los Angeles Kings
1. Los Angeles Kings

  • 2017-18
    9-1-1
  • POSSESSION
    51.8%
  • LAST WEEK
    2

The Kings finally lost their first game of the season, but went right back to their winning ways with three in a row, thanks in part to Quick’s heroics in net and Anze Kopitar's play (13 points). 

St. Louis Blues
2. St. Louis Blues

  • 2017-18
    9-2-1
  • POSSESSION
    50.7%
  • LAST WEEK
    4

The state of Florida is all that stands between the Blues and no regulation losses this season. They lost to both the Panthers and the Lightning in the Sunshine state, and that’s it. 

Tampa Bay Lightning
3. Tampa Bay Lightning

  • 2017-18
    9-2-1
  • POSSESSION
    51.1%
  • LAST WEEK
    1

A 4-1 loss to Anaheim ended their NHL-best six-game home winning streak and 11-game point streaks by Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov.

Vegas Golden Knights
4. Vegas Golden Knights

  • 2017-18
    8-1-0
  • POSSESSION
    48.1%
  • LAST WEEK
    5

The Golden Knights have equalled the number of victories the Washington Capitals had in their expansion season in 1974-75 when they were 8-67-5.

New Jersey Devils
5. New Jersey Devils

  • 2017-18
    8-2-0
  • POSSESSION
    47.3%
  • LAST WEEK
    6

In a season of surprises for the Devils, add Brian Gibbons to the list. He didn’t have a goal since the 2013-14 season, but now has five, equaling his career total in 66 games prior to this year.

Ottawa Senators
6. Ottawa Senators

  • 2017-18
    5-1-5
  • POSSESSION
    46.0%
  • LAST WEEK
    8

Five of six losses for the Senators have still earned the Senators a point. That includes four shootout losses. Ottawa were participants in five of the NHL’s first 11 shootouts this season.

Vancouver Canucks
7. Vancouver Canucks

  • 2017-18
    6-3-1
  • POSSESSION
    49.2%
  • LAST WEEK
    17

The Canucks are on a four-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 15-5. Anders Nilsson is 3-1 with a .943 save percentage (1.89 GAA) – second-best in the league behind Jonathan Quick.

Toronto Maple Leafs
8. Toronto Maple Leafs

  • 2017-18
    7-4-0
  • POSSESSION
    52.3%
  • LAST WEEK
    3

It’s not just losing, but losing ugly that's been the problem recently. They’ve lost three of their last four, and allowed 16 goals - giving up 40 in 11 games - in those three losses.

Columbus Blue Jackets
9. Columbus Blue Jackets

  • 2017-18
    7-4-0
  • POSSESSION
    54.2%
  • LAST WEEK
    10

A 2-1 overtime win over Winnipeg this week gave Columbus 14 points after 10 games, the most they’ve had in franchise history at that mark. 

Anaheim Ducks
10. Anaheim Ducks

  • 2017-18
    6-4-1
  • POSSESSION
    46.6%
  • LAST WEEK
    20

An ugly 8-3 loss this week at Florida was sandwiched between four wins. One of those wins included Ryan Miller’s season debut after a wrist injury in a shootout victory at Carolina. 

New York Islanders
11. New York Islanders

  • 2017-18
    6-4-1
  • POSSESSION
    50.4%
  • LAST WEEK
    16

John Tavares has been on a rampage over the last four games. The Islanders won three of them and scored 20 goals. Tavares’s contribution - two hat tricks. 

Pittsburgh Penguins
12. Pittsburgh Penguins

  • 2017-18
    7-5-1
  • POSSESSION
    48.8%
  • LAST WEEK
    11

The Penguins have scored just one regulation goal in five straight games and lost two straight. The good: two 2-1 OT wins. The bad: two losses by a 7-1 score. 

Winnipeg Jets
13. Winnipeg Jets

  • 2017-18
    5-3-2
  • POSSESSION
    47.2%
  • LAST WEEK
    14

The Jets exploded for a 7-1 win over Pittsburgh. Blake Wheeler had a hat trick after scoring once in his first nine. Connor Hellebucyk is 5-0 with a .937 save percentage.

Dallas Stars
14. Dallas Stars

  • 2017-18
    6-5-0
  • POSSESSION
    52.8%
  • LAST WEEK
    9

A major area of improvement for the Stars is their PK. Last year, dead last at 73.9 per cent. This year, second at 92.1 per cent and haven’t allowed a power play goal in seven straight. 

Chicago Blackhawks
15. Chicago Blackhawks

  • 2017-18
    5-5-2
  • POSSESSION
    49.5%
  • LAST WEEK
    7

The only win the Blackhawks have in their past six was over winless Arizona. The power play is also struggling, with just one goal in 21 chances in their last five games.

Nashville Predators
16. Nashville Predators

  • 2017-18
    5-4-2
  • POSSESSION
    51.5%
  • LAST WEEK
    15

Goal scoring has been a recent problem for the Predators. They’ve gone five straight games (2-2-1) during which time they have failed to score more than two goals.

Philadelphia Flyers
17. Philadelphia Flyers

  • 2017-18
    6-5-0
  • POSSESSION
    48.7%
  • LAST WEEK
    12

Sean Couturier's career-high in points is 39. But a spot on the top line has changed everything. This year he has 13 points in 11 games and is currently on pace for 97.

Minnesota Wild
18. Minnesota Wild

  • 2017-18
    4-3-2
  • POSSESSION
    46.7%
  • LAST WEEK
    21

It’s difficult for the Wild to get in a rhythm with so many key injuries . Zach Parise, Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle have all missed more than half of Minnesota’s games. 

Washington Capitals
19. Washington Capitals

  • 2017-18
    5-6-1
  • POSSESSION
    48.4%
  • LAST WEEK
    13

A losing record is obviously not the start the reigning Presidents’ Trophy team was expecting. After their first 12 games last year they were 8-3-1. Ovechkin had three assists in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Calgary Flames
20. Calgary Flames

  • 2017-18
    6-6-0
  • POSSESSION
    50.1%
  • LAST WEEK
    19

While they won two of their last five games, the Flames failed to score more than two goals in any of them. Mike Smith (.930 save percentage) has done his job, but the offence has not.

Carolina Hurricanes
21. Carolina Hurricanes

  • 2017-18
    4-4-2
  • POSSESSION
    54.7%
  • LAST WEEK
    22

The Hurricanes have just one win to show for five home games, though they earned a point in two others. Off-season acquisition Scott Darling is just 3-3 with a .897 save percentage and 2.70 GAA.

Boston Bruins
22. Boston Bruins

  • 2017-18
    4-3-2
  • POSSESSION
    51.1%
  • LAST WEEK
    23

Anton Khudobin has proven to be a reliable backup with a 3-0-1 record. But not much has gone right for Tuukka Rask (1-3, .894 SV%), who lost with one second remaining in OT Saturday. 

Colorado Avalanche
23. Colorado Avalanche

  • 2017-18
    6-5-0
  • POSSESSION
    48.1%
  • LAST WEEK
    25

No problems scoring at home for the Avalanche, where they are tied for the league lead at 4.60 per game. The road is a different story where they average 1.83 per game, 28th in the league.

Detroit Red Wings
24. Detroit Red Wings

  • 2017-18
    5-6-1
  • POSSESSION
    48.5%
  • LAST WEEK
    18

Two good things about their 3-2 shootout win over Florida - It ended a six-game winless streak and they established an all-time league record with their 12th-straight shootout win. 

San Jose Sharks
25. San Jose Sharks

  • 2017-18
    5-5-0
  • POSSESSION
    54.3%
  • LAST WEEK
    27

The Sharks completed a five-game eastern trip with a decent 3-2 record, highlighted by five goals in five games from Logan Couture and a .968 save percentage by Martin Jones in three starts. 

Florida Panthers
26. Florida Panthers

  • 2017-18
    4-5-1
  • POSSESSION
    49.1%
  • LAST WEEK
    24

The good news is that the Panthers are averaging 35.8 shots per game, fourth-best in the league. The bad news is that they’re allowing 36.4, worst in the league. 

Montreal Canadiens
27. Montreal Canadiens

  • 2017-18
    3-7-1
  • POSSESSION
    52.2%
  • LAST WEEK
    30

What do the Canadiens and the Titanic have in common? They’re both at the bottom of the Atlantic. But Montreal is showing signs of life with two wins in their last three games. 

Edmonton Oilers
28. Edmonton Oilers

  • 2017-18
    3-6-1
  • POSSESSION
    55.2%
  • LAST WEEK
    26

The Oilers are second in the league at 37.3 shots per game and second worst in goals per game at 2.20. Hockey analytics wisdom suggests more goals are going to come.

New York Rangers
29. New York Rangers

  • 2017-18
    3-7-2
  • POSSESSION
    48.5%
  • LAST WEEK
    28

The Rangers got a treat just before Halloween when they called up Boo Nieves and he had three assists in a 5-2 win. They quickly reverted to their scary ways in a 5-4 loss to Montreal. 

Buffalo Sabres
30. Buffalo Sabres

  • 2017-18
    3-7-2
  • POSSESSION
    47.0%
  • LAST WEEK
    29

Goal scoring remains a problem, especially at home where the Sabres (losers of two straight) have failed to score more than two goals in any game and have just one win (1-3-1) in five starts. 

Arizona Coyotes
31. Arizona Coyotes

  • 2016-17 RECORD
    0-10-1
  • POSSESSION
    48.1%
  • LAST WEEK
    31

How bad is it? The Coyotes have tied the record with three other teams for the second-longest winless streak to start the season. The all-time record is 15, set by the Rangers in 1943-44.