RAPTORS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

 

Game 1: Raptors @ Cavaliers - May 1, 7:00pm

Game 2: Raptors @ Cavaliers - May 3, 7:00pm

Game 3: Cavaliers @ Raptors - May 5, 7:00pm

Game 4: Cavaliers @ Raptors - May 7, 2:00pm

Game 5: Raptors @ Cavaliers - May 9,  TBD**

Game 6: Cavaliers @ Raptors - May 11, TBD**

**if necessary

 

 

3h ago

The 7-Eleven Power Rankings - TEMPLATE

Forget about twice. Lightning can strike the same spot three times - just ask Steven Stamkos and his white-hot Tampa Bay teammates.

With Andrei Vasilevskiy leading the league in wins (11) and boasting a respectable .924 save percentage, Tampa Bay (11-2-2) returns to the top of TSN's 7-Eleven Power Rankings, according to consensus rankings formulated by the TSN Power Ranking panel of Ray Ferraro, Jeff O'Neill, Jamie McLennan, Craig Button and Darren Dreger.

The Lightning, who were third last week after being tops the week before, bounced past the Los Angeles Kings (the former top dog moves down to No. 3) and the St. Louis Blues (at No. 2 for a second straight week). Tampa Bay shared top billing with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first instalment of TSN Hockey's power rankings just before regular-season play began Oct. 4.

Rounding out the top five teams are the Columbus Blue Jackets, making a big jump to No. 4 from No. 9 a week ago, while the New Jersey Devils remain at No. 5 for the second week in a row after starting the season ranked a lowly No. 26.

The Winnipeg Jets, making a steep climb to No. 7 from No. 13, are the best team in Canada this week followed by the young Vancouver Canucks. The revamped Ottawa Senators, who shipped out Kyle Turris to land Matt Duchene, slip to No. 10, while former No. 1 Toronto, who have lost six of their last eight after a disastrous road trip, plummets to No. 16. The resurgent Montreal Canadiens jump to No. 19 after being 27th the week before and a lowly second-last two weeks ago.

Making the biggest leap this week are the revitalized San Jose Sharks, up to No. 15 from No. 25 last week. The Anaheim Ducks had the biggest drop, tumbling to No. 25 from No. 10 last week.

Check out TSN Hockey's full list below.

 

Tampa Bay Lightning
1. Tampa Bay Lightning

  • 2017-18
    14-2-2
  • LAST 10
    8-1-1
  • LAST WEEK
    1
St. Louis Blues
2. St. Louis Blues

  • 2017-18
    13-4-1
  • LAST 10
    7-2-1
  • LAST WEEK
    2
Winnipeg Jets
3. Winnipeg Jets

  • 2017-18
    9-4-3
  • LAST 10
    6-1-3
  • LAST WEEK
    7
New Jersey Devils
4. New Jersey Devils

  • 2017-18
    11-4-2
  • LAST 10
    5-3-2
  • LAST WEEK
    5
Los Angeles Kings
5. Los Angeles Kings

  • 2017-18
    11-4-2
  • LAST 10
    5-4-1
  • LAST WEEK
    3
Nashville Predators
6. Nashville Predators

  • 2017-18
    9-5-2
  • LAST 10
    6-3-1
  • LAST WEEK
    13
Ottawa Senators
7. Ottawa Senators

  • 2017-18
    8-3-5
  • LAST 10
    5-2-3
  • LAST WEEK
    10
Toronto Maple Leafs
8. Toronto Maple Leafs

  • 2017-18
    12-7-0
  • LAST 10
    5-5-0
  • LAST WEEK
    16
Columbus Blue Jackets
9. Columbus Blue Jackets

  • 2017-18
    10-7-1
  • LAST 10
    5-4-1
  • LAST WEEK
    4
Vegas Golden Knights
10. Vegas Golden Knights

  • 2017-18
    10-5-1
  • LAST 10
    5-4-1
  • LAST WEEK
    6
New York Rangers
11. New York Rangers

  • 2017-18
    9-7-2
  • LAST 10
    8-2-0
  • LAST WEEK
    21
Washington Capitals
12. Washington Capitals

  • 2017-18
    10-7-1
  • LAST 10
    6-4-0
  • LAST WEEK
    14
San Jose Sharks
13. San Jose Sharks

  • 2017-18
    10-6-0
  • LAST 10
    7-3-0
  • LAST WEEK
    15
Dallas Stars
14. Dallas Stars

  • 2017-18
    9-7-0
  • LAST 10
    6-4-0
  • LAST WEEK
    11
Pittsburgh Penguins
15. Pittsburgh Penguins

  • 2017-18
    9-7-3
  • LAST 10
    4-4-2
  • LAST WEEK
    12
New York Islanders
16. New York Islanders

  • 2017-18
    9-6-2
  • LAST 10
    6-3-1
  • LAST WEEK
    9
Calgary Flames
17. Calgary Flames

  • 2017-18
    9-7-0
  • LAST 10
    5-5-0
  • LAST WEEK
    17
Montreal Canadiens
18. Montreal Canadiens

  • 2017-18
    8-9-1
  • LAST 10
    7-3-0
  • LAST WEEK
    19
Minnesota Wild
19. Minnesota Wild

  • 2017-18
    7-7-2
  • LAST 10
    5-5-0
  • LAST WEEK
    22
Philadelphia Flyers
20. Philadelphia Flyers

  • 2017-18
    8-7-2
  • LAST 10
    4-4-2
  • LAST WEEK
    20
Chicago Blackhawks
21. Chicago Blackhawks

  • 2017-18
    8-8-2
  • LAST 10
    4-6-0
  • LAST WEEK
    18
Vancouver Canucks
22. Vancouver Canucks

  • 2017-18
    8-7-2
  • LAST 10
    5-4-1
  • LAST WEEK
    8
Detroit Red Wings
23. Detroit Red Wings

  • 2017-18
    8-8-2
  • LAST 10
    4-5-1
  • LAST WEEK
    23
Anaheim Ducks
24. Anaheim Ducks

  • 2017-18
    7-7-3
  • LAST 10
    4-4-2
  • LAST WEEK
    25
Edmonton Oilers
25. Edmonton Oilers

  • 2017-18
    6-9-2
  • LAST 10
    4-4-2
  • LAST WEEK
    28
Colorado Avalanche
26. Colorado Avalanche

  • 2017-18
    8-7-1
  • LAST 10
    4-5-1
  • LAST WEEK
    24
Carolina Hurricanes
27. Carolina Hurricanes

  • 2017-18
    6-5-4
  • LAST 10
    3-4-3
  • LAST WEEK
    27
Boston Bruins
28. Boston Bruins

  • 2017-18
    6-6-4
  • LAST 10
    3-3-4
  • LAST WEEK
    26
Buffalo Sabres
29. Buffalo Sabres

  • 2017-18
    5-9-3
  • LAST 10
    4-5-1
  • LAST WEEK
    30
Florida Panthers
30. Florida Panthers

  • 2017-18
    5-9-2
  • LAST 10
    3-5-2
  • LAST WEEK
    29
Arizona Coyotes
31. Arizona Coyotes

  • 2016-17 RECORD
    2-14-3
  • LAST 10
    2-6-2
  • LAST WEEK
    31