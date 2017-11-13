The 7-Eleven Power Rankings - TEMPLATE

3h ago
Forget about twice. Lightning can strike the same spot three times - just ask Steven Stamkos and his white-hot Tampa Bay teammates.
With Andrei Vasilevskiy leading the league in wins (11) and boasting a respectable .924 save percentage, Tampa Bay (11-2-2) returns to the top of TSN's 7-Eleven Power Rankings, according to consensus rankings formulated by the TSN Power Ranking panel of Ray Ferraro, Jeff O'Neill, Jamie McLennan, Craig Button and Darren Dreger.
The Lightning, who were third last week after being tops the week before, bounced past the Los Angeles Kings (the former top dog moves down to No. 3) and the St. Louis Blues (at No. 2 for a second straight week). Tampa Bay shared top billing with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first instalment of TSN Hockey's power rankings just before regular-season play began Oct. 4.
Rounding out the top five teams are the Columbus Blue Jackets, making a big jump to No. 4 from No. 9 a week ago, while the New Jersey Devils remain at No. 5 for the second week in a row after starting the season ranked a lowly No. 26.
The Winnipeg Jets, making a steep climb to No. 7 from No. 13, are the best team in Canada this week followed by the young Vancouver Canucks. The revamped Ottawa Senators, who shipped out Kyle Turris to land Matt Duchene, slip to No. 10, while former No. 1 Toronto, who have lost six of their last eight after a disastrous road trip, plummets to No. 16. The resurgent Montreal Canadiens jump to No. 19 after being 27th the week before and a lowly second-last two weeks ago.
Making the biggest leap this week are the revitalized San Jose Sharks, up to No. 15 from No. 25 last week. The Anaheim Ducks had the biggest drop, tumbling to No. 25 from No. 10 last week.
1. Tampa Bay Lightning
2017-1814-2-2
LAST 108-1-1
LAST WEEK1
2. St. Louis Blues
2017-1813-4-1
LAST 107-2-1
LAST WEEK2
3. Winnipeg Jets
2017-189-4-3
LAST 106-1-3
LAST WEEK7
4. New Jersey Devils
2017-1811-4-2
LAST 105-3-2
LAST WEEK5
5. Los Angeles Kings
2017-1811-4-2
LAST 105-4-1
LAST WEEK3
6. Nashville Predators
2017-189-5-2
LAST 106-3-1
LAST WEEK13
7. Ottawa Senators
2017-188-3-5
LAST 105-2-3
LAST WEEK10
8. Toronto Maple Leafs
2017-1812-7-0
LAST 105-5-0
LAST WEEK16
9. Columbus Blue Jackets
2017-1810-7-1
LAST 105-4-1
LAST WEEK4
10. Vegas Golden Knights
2017-1810-5-1
LAST 105-4-1
LAST WEEK6
11. New York Rangers
2017-189-7-2
LAST 108-2-0
LAST WEEK21
12. Washington Capitals
2017-1810-7-1
LAST 106-4-0
LAST WEEK14
13. San Jose Sharks
2017-1810-6-0
LAST 107-3-0
LAST WEEK15
14. Dallas Stars
2017-189-7-0
LAST 106-4-0
LAST WEEK11
15. Pittsburgh Penguins
2017-189-7-3
LAST 104-4-2
LAST WEEK12
16. New York Islanders
2017-189-6-2
LAST 106-3-1
LAST WEEK9
17. Calgary Flames
2017-189-7-0
LAST 105-5-0
LAST WEEK17
18. Montreal Canadiens
2017-188-9-1
LAST 107-3-0
LAST WEEK19
19. Minnesota Wild
2017-187-7-2
LAST 105-5-0
LAST WEEK22
20. Philadelphia Flyers
2017-188-7-2
LAST 104-4-2
LAST WEEK20
21. Chicago Blackhawks
2017-188-8-2
LAST 104-6-0
LAST WEEK18
22. Vancouver Canucks
2017-188-7-2
LAST 105-4-1
LAST WEEK8
23. Detroit Red Wings
2017-188-8-2
LAST 104-5-1
LAST WEEK23
24. Anaheim Ducks
2017-187-7-3
LAST 104-4-2
LAST WEEK25
25. Edmonton Oilers
2017-186-9-2
LAST 104-4-2
LAST WEEK28
26. Colorado Avalanche
2017-188-7-1
LAST 104-5-1
LAST WEEK24
27. Carolina Hurricanes
2017-186-5-4
LAST 103-4-3
LAST WEEK27
28. Boston Bruins
2017-186-6-4
LAST 103-3-4
LAST WEEK26
29. Buffalo Sabres
2017-185-9-3
LAST 104-5-1
LAST WEEK30
30. Florida Panthers
2017-185-9-2
LAST 103-5-2
LAST WEEK29
31. Arizona Coyotes
2016-17 RECORD2-14-3
LAST 102-6-2
LAST WEEK31