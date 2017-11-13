The 7-Eleven Power Rankings - TEMPLATE

Forget about twice. Lightning can strike the same spot three times - just ask Steven Stamkos and his white-hot Tampa Bay teammates.

With Andrei Vasilevskiy leading the league in wins (11) and boasting a respectable .924 save percentage, Tampa Bay (11-2-2) returns to the top of TSN's 7-Eleven Power Rankings, according to consensus rankings formulated by the TSN Power Ranking panel of Ray Ferraro, Jeff O'Neill, Jamie McLennan, Craig Button and Darren Dreger.

The Lightning, who were third last week after being tops the week before, bounced past the Los Angeles Kings (the former top dog moves down to No. 3) and the St. Louis Blues (at No. 2 for a second straight week). Tampa Bay shared top billing with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first instalment of TSN Hockey's power rankings just before regular-season play began Oct. 4.

Rounding out the top five teams are the Columbus Blue Jackets, making a big jump to No. 4 from No. 9 a week ago, while the New Jersey Devils remain at No. 5 for the second week in a row after starting the season ranked a lowly No. 26.

The Winnipeg Jets, making a steep climb to No. 7 from No. 13, are the best team in Canada this week followed by the young Vancouver Canucks. The revamped Ottawa Senators, who shipped out Kyle Turris to land Matt Duchene, slip to No. 10, while former No. 1 Toronto, who have lost six of their last eight after a disastrous road trip, plummets to No. 16. The resurgent Montreal Canadiens jump to No. 19 after being 27th the week before and a lowly second-last two weeks ago.

Making the biggest leap this week are the revitalized San Jose Sharks, up to No. 15 from No. 25 last week. The Anaheim Ducks had the biggest drop, tumbling to No. 25 from No. 10 last week.

Check out TSN Hockey's full list below.