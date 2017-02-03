3h ago
The complete guide to Super Bowl LI on CTV & TSN
HOUSTON -- Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are at home in Houston, where they won Super Bowl XXXVIII, and accustomed to the NFL's biggest stage.
The Atlanta Falcons are in their second Super Bowl and strive to secure the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history on Sunday in Super Bowl LI.
You can watch the game LIVE on CTV and TSN on Sunday at 6:30pm et/3:30pm pt.
"It is a great privilege to be here and represent the AFC in this game," Belichick said of preparing for his 10th Super Bowl, including three as an assistant coach. "It is where you want to be at the end of the year. We are here this year. We are proud to be here."
The Falcons, in head coach Dan Quinn's second year, rode the NFL's highest-scoring offense (33.8 points per game) to the top of the NFC. The trophy on the line Sunday is the hardware that matters, but Atlanta's achievements already include offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan being named assistant coach of the year and Matt Ryan as offensive player of the year. The MVP award is handed out Saturday night, and Ryan is expected to win that award.
Belichick and the Patriots are hailed for finding ways to eliminate the top playmakers of the opposition, but choosing where to start with Atlanta is no easy decision.
Wide receiver Julio Jones averaged 17 yards per reception and will command extra attention, Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan said, but the Falcons also thrived in the running game. As the only team to start all five offensive linemen in every game this season, there's cohesion around big-ticket free agent addition Alex Mack. Mack was the top-rated run blocker in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, and Atlanta's running back tandem of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman averaged more than 170 yards from scrimmage in 2016.
Jones said he will likely play "everywhere" in the formation to dictate matchups, but the Patriots just shut down Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown in the AFC title game despite the Pittsburgh Steelers establishing that hide-and-seek approach to formation changes.
"I don't think there's much Bill and his staff hasn't seen before," Shanahan said. "They've seen a lot of football and they do it as good as anyone. The main thing is giving your players confidence going into the game knowing that when we do see what they're doing, you give our players the ability to adjust for us to go in a number of difference directions. They're as good as it gets, so we know it'll be a huge challenge, something that we're working at just like they are. When the game starts, it's going to come down to trying to put our guys in good position and enjoy watching them go."
The Patriots are plotting how to handle Ryan, which starts with making him uncomfortable in the pocket. Quinn said turnovers -- a major issue in the Falcons' nosedive from a 5-0 start in 2015 -- might decide the game. But he also believes the defense that grabs the advantage early will also have a big edge.
Atlanta's front five isn't bulletproof. Ryan, a pocket passer, was heavily pressured in losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in the regular season -- film the Patriots have no doubt reviewed in their two weeks of preparation. New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia said the risk in sending an extra body to make Ryan move from his launch point is that approach leaves Coleman and Freeman open in space, where they've been destructive.
"They do an unbelievable job of making guys either miss in open space, whether it's tackling or in your approach angles," Patricia said. "Their vision that they run with is phenomenal. What's great is when they get them out of the backfield, the passing game -- great for them, not for me -- is trying to defend them. They run receiver routes, the quarterback trusts them to get the ball to them very quickly."
Quinn was defensive coordinator of the Seahawks two years ago in Glendale, Ariz., when the Patriots beat Seattle with a dramatic interception at the goal line from cornerback Malcolm Butler. But the memorable plays from that game to Quinn were Brady piling up completions with ease in the second half, including what proved to be the game-winning score to wide receiver Julian Edelman in the final minute.
Quinn's defense was 27th in the NFL in points allowed and starts four rookies, which could be viewed as blood in the water for Brady, who is one win from setting the modern-day record with five Super Bowl wins.
"When you have this many young guys feeling their way and making strides quickly -- that's the most important thing -- we don't really look at the risk side of things," Quinn said. "They wouldn't be in there if they weren't ready. They've earned it."
Brady said he will not be motivated by any grudge against commissioner Roger Goodell, who suspended Brady for the first four games of the 2016 season for his role in Deflategate. In 12 games this season, Brady was sacked just 15 times and had a TD-to-INT ratio of 28-12. Against Atlanta, a defense built on speed, the Patriots could install an extra offensive lineman or tight end and play power football to force the Falcons to adjust.
Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount averaged 3.9 yards per carry and had 18 touchdowns on 299 carries.
"Tom Brady is a future Hall of Fame quarterback. It's hard to stop a guy like that that knows defenses," Falcons defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux said. "He's seen it all. The thing that we have to do is rattle him and make sure he's not comfortable in the pocket.
"We know in this league that the ball comes out 2.4, 2.5 (seconds) 90 percent of the time, so any way we can affect him by getting our hands up, or getting a hit and getting him rattled, anything we can do to disrupt him is going to be great for us."
Patriots Offence
Third in 2016 points per game
2016 Regular Season Stats
-
Total yards Avg.386.2
-
Pass Yards Avg.269.2
-
Rush Yards Avg.117
-
Points per Game27.6
Offensive Starters
Tom Brady, QB (No. 12), 6-4, 225, 17th season, Michigan
Three-time Super Bowl MVP seeking unprecedented for QBs fifth ring ... Is 4-2 in Super Bowls, including victory in 2015 ... Suspended for first four games of season for "Deflategate," then had one of his best years ... Unless Falcons can pressure him, he could tear apart defence.
LeGarrette Blount, RB (29), 6-0, 250, 7th season, Oregon
Power runner who does best work near end zone ... Led NFL with 18 touchdowns rushing ... Had second 1,000-plus yard rushing season ... Also played for Tampa and Pittsburgh, which he basically quit before landing back with New England in 2014.
Julian Edelman, WR (11), 5-10, 200, 8th season, Kent State
College QB who made immediate switch to receiver and has become go-to guy for Brady ... Sure hands, runs excellent routes ... Feisty ... Already has 16 catches, 255 yards in post-season ... Also returns punts.
Chris Hogan, WR (15), 6-1, 210, 4th season, Monmouth
Former lacrosse player at Penn State and small college football guy ... Joined Patriots this season after playing three seasons with Bills ... Starred in AFC title game with nine catches, 180 yards, two TDs ... Adds speed to receiving group.
Malcolm Mitchell, WR (19), 5-11, 200, 1st season, Georgia
Rookie who has earned Brady's confidence ... Made 32 receptions, scored four times during season ... Missed divisional-round game vs Houston ... Fourth-round pick and generally fourth or fifth option for QB.
Martellus Bennett, TE (88), 6-6, 275, 9th season, Texas A&M
With star Rob Gronkowski sidelined, Bennett has become key starter ... Brady likes to target tight ends and Bennett had 55 catches, seven TDs this season ... Entertaining guy who keeps things light on often dour teams.
Nate Solder, LT (77), 6-8, 325, 6th season, Colorado
Unsung left tackle who nailed down starting job in 2012 ... First-round pick in 2011, also played right tackle ... Missed much of 2015 while injured, came back solidly this season.
Joe Thuney, LG (62), 6-4, 305, 1st season, North Carolina State
Patriots unafraid to play rookies and Thuney is latest ... Third-round pick who fits job description perfectly: diligent, unassuming, good student.
David Andrews, C (60), 6-2, 295, 2nd season, Georgia
Another young blocker, Andrew became starter as rookie and performed well ... Undrafted find by scouting department ... Not real big but uses leverage and strength well.
Shaq Mason, RG (69), 6-1, 310, 2nd season, Georgia Tech
One more young blocker who came in as rookie and established himself ... Has played both sides ... Fourth-round pick in 2015, particularly strong in run game.
Marcus Cannon, RT (61), 6-5, 335, 6th season, TCU
Along with Andrews, most underrated O-line member in New England ... Versatile, has seen some duty at centre and guard ... Second-team All-Pro this season.
Falcons Defence
27th in 2016 points allowed per game
2016 Regular Season Stats
-
Total yards Avg.371.2
-
Pass Yards Avg.266.7
-
Rush Yards Avg.104.5
-
Points per Game25.4
Defensive Starters
Brooks Reed, DE (50), 6-3, 254, 6th season, Arizona
Comes off strong playoff performances ... Gets opportunities because he plays opposite Beasley ... Houston's second-rounder in 2011 ... Has six playoff sacks.
Jonathan Babineaux, DT (95), 6-2, 300, 12th season, Iowa
Veteran run stuffer who was second-round pick in 2005 ... Longest-tenured Falcon, has appeared in 185 games ... Can get to QB on occasion, but not his role.
Grady Jarrett, DT (97), 6-0, 305, 2nd season, Clemson
Came in with Beasley, is somewhat overshadowed by him, as he was at Clemson ... Clogs middle, but can penetrate into backfield ... Fifth-round pick in 2015, became regular this season.
Tyson Jackson, DE (94), 6-4, 296, 8th season, LSU
Third overall selection in 2009 by Kansas City ... Didn't do a lot for Chiefs, then joined Falcons in 2014 as free agent ... Will yield to aging but still dangerous Dwight Freeney (93) on passing downs.
Vic Beasley Jr., LB (44), 6-3, 246, 2nd season, Clemson
After mediocre rookie year as first-rounder, might have been NFL's most improved player this season ... Had 15 1/2 sacks to top NFL — and he's just learning ... All-Pro who has not stood out so much in post-season ... Patriots must control him.
Deion Jones, LB (45), 6-1, 222, 1st season, LSU
Second-rounder was one of NFL's top rookies this season ... Aggressive and agile ... Plays mostly in coverage rather than blitzing, had four INTs (including playoffs), no sacks ... Involved in 106 tackles.
De'Vondre Campbell, LB (59), 6-4, 232, 1st season, Minnesota
Fourth-rounder who missed four games early in schedule (ankle), then came on ... Not real active in passing game, had zero sacks because he rarely rushed ... One of four rookie starters on D.
Robert Alford, CB (23), 5-10, 186, 4th season, SE Louisiana
Veteran of the secondary will be tested by Patriots early and often ... Second-round pick in 2013 just finished third season as regular ... Not a ball-hawk, only nine interceptions in career ... Needs to be aggressive in coverage.
Jalen Collins, CB (32), 6-1, 203, 2nd season, LSU
Second-round choice in 2015 who didn't play much, but came on when healthy this season after top CB Desmond Trufant was injured ... Had key forced fumble and recovery vs. Green Bay ... New England receivers are healthy, unlike Green Bay's, and will test Collins.
Brian Poole, CB (34), 5-10, 211, 1st season, Florida
Undrafted rookie who got bigger role after S Kemal Ishmael had season-ending shoulder injury in December ... Active in post-season with 10 tackles ... Patriots sometimes abuse slot DBs, so he needs to be sharp.
Ricardo Allen, S (37), 5-9, 186, 2nd season, Purdue
Fifth-rounder in 2014, didn't debut for Falcons until next year ... Consistent starter with nose for the ball, has five picks in short career ... Pretty good tackler despite size.
Keanu Neale, S (22), 6-0, 211, 1st season, Florida
Like Jones, one of NFL's most impressive rookies ... Hits hard, sometimes goes beyond limits ... Reminiscent of Seattle's star safeties ... First-round selection who took part in 105 tackles.
Falcons Offence
First in 2016 points per game
2016 Regular Season Stats
-
Total yards Avg.415.8
-
Pass Yards Avg.295.3
-
Rush Yards Avg.120.5
-
Points per Game33.8
Offensive Starters
Matt Ryan, QB (2), 6-4, 217, 9th season, Boston College
Had best season, making All-Pro, leading NFL in passer rating (117.1), with 38 TDs ... First-rounder in 2008, third overall pick ... Has thrown for seven touchdowns and run for one in playoffs ... Popular in New England because of college career, won't be so popular there if he beats Patriots.
Devonta Freeman, RB (24), 5-8, 206, 3rd season, Florida State
Rushed for 1,000-plus yards and 11 TDs for second straight season ... Also can catch the ball ... Fourth-round pick who became starter in second NFL year.
Tevin Coleman, RB (26), 6-1, 210, 2nd season, Indiana
Complement to Freeman, third-round pick who has more speed ... Scored eight rushing TDs in 2016 and three as receiver ... Already has two post-season touchdowns.
Julio Jones, WR (11), 6-2, 220, 6th season, Alabama
All-Pro for second straight season ... Despite toe injury, had nine receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns in NFC title game ... Uses speed, size and strength ... Can go long or turn short throws into big gains.
Mohamed Sanu, WR (12), 6-2, 210, 5th season, Rutgers
Key free agency pickup from Cincinnati ... Strong complement to Jones, had 59 receptions, four TDs during season, added two TD catches in post-season ... Versatile and athletic.
Taylor Gabriel, WR (18), 5-8, 167, 3rd season, Abilene Christian
Was released by Cleveland — yep, couldn't make Browns and is now in Super Bowl ... Scored six TDs during season after grabbing third WR role ... Undrafted because of size, but has proven dangerous downfield threat.
Austin Hooper, TE (81), 6-4, 248, 1st season, Stanford
Atlanta's third-round pick who didn't catch single pass in four games this season ... Strictly a receiver at the position, must improve blocking ... One of four tight ends on depth chart.
Jake Matthews, LT (70), 6-5, 305, 3rd season, Texas A&M
Son of Hall of Fame OL Bruce Matthews ... First-round pick in 2014 who has had best season ... Will need to be stout against variety of pass rushers for New England ... Houston native.
Andy Levitre, LG (67), 6-2, 303, 8th season, Oregon State
Athletic guard who can do a lot, but also must show he can handle power defenders ... Buffalo's second-rounder in 2009 ... Also played two seasons for Tennessee ... Durable, has never missed a start.
Alex Mack, C (50), 6-4, 311, 8th season, California
His addition from Cleveland solidified line ... One of the game's best centres, plays hard and plays hurt ... Has ankle injury, says it won't affect him in Super Bowl.
Chris Chester, RG (65), 6-3, 303, 11th season, Oklahoma
Has made career out of being good enough to start, though not a star ... A backup early in career, has started every game since 2011 ... Ravens' second-round pick in 2006, also was with Washington.
Ryan Schraeder, RT (73), 6-7, 300, 4th season, Valdosta State
Up-and-coming tackle who had strong season ... Tall, but anchors well and doesn't often let defenders get under him ... Undrafted player who saw action as tight end earlier in career.
Patriots Defence
First in 2016 points allowed per game
2016 Regular Season Stats
-
Total yards Avg.326.4
-
Pass Yards Avg.237.9
-
Rush Yards Avg.88.6
-
Points per Game15.6
Defensive Starters
Chris Long, DE (95), 6-2, 270, 9th season, Virginia
First season with Patriots after eight injury-filled years with Rams ... Second overall pick in 2008 draft ... All-around performer who can stop run and rush passer ... Son of Hall of Fame DL Howie Long.
Alan Branch, DT (97), 6-6, 350, 10th season, Michigan
Branch has been around, really found home in Foxborough ... Second-round selection by Arizona in 2007, also played for Seattle and Buffalo ... Space eater who ties up blockers so others can make tackles.
Malcom Brown, DT (90), 6-2, 320, 2nd season, Texas
First-rounder in 2015 who has been solid since joining team ... Like Branch, more clogger than playmaker ... Won't have huge impact versus pass, but has four sacks this season.
Trey Flowers, DE (98), 6-2, 265, 2nd season, Arkansas
Developed quickly into team's best pass rusher ... After trading Chandler Jones, Patriots needed DE to step up and Flowers did after barely seeing field as rookie ... Finished with seven sacks, involved in 45 tackles.
Jabaal Sheard, DE (93),6-3, 265, 6th season, Pittsburgh
Veteran presence who escaped Cleveland and has been steady for New England ... Did best work for Browns in first three seasons after being selected in second round in 2011 ... Has 13 sacks in two seasons for Patriots.
Shea McLellin, LB (58), 6-2, 250, 5th season, Boise State
Another retread, 2012 first-rounder by Chicago who fizzled there ... Can get to the QB, also has nose for ball and has made four fumble recoveries in career ... Mostly situational player.
Dont'a Hightower, LB (54), 6-2, 265, 5th season, Alabama
Top defender and leader on unit ... Learned similar defensive style in school, adapted right away to Patriots ... First-round pick in 2012, pretty much starter when available ... Was part of 65 tackles this season, had 2 1/2 sacks.
Rob Ninkovich, LB (50), 6-2, 260, 11th season, Purdue
Whether he's lined up at end or LB, Ninkovich makes plays ... Fourth Super Bowl ... Joined Patriots in 2009, also was with Saints and Dolphins, but barely played ... 15 fumble recoveries, 52 sacks show his value.
Kyle Van Noy, LB (53), 6-3, 242, 3rd season, BYU
Yet another newcomer to New England who prospered on stingiest scoring defence in league ... Detroit's second-rounder in 2014, had little impact there ... Moves well, active in coverage, finds the ball.
Logan Ryan, CB (26), 5-11, 195, 4th season, Rutgers
Third-round choice in 2013, became regular in 2015 ... Has had excellent post-season, will be tested by Julio Jones and Sanu ... Has 14 picks ... Involved in 92 tackles this season.
Malcolm Butler, CB (21), 5-11, 190, 3rd season, West Alabama
Undrafted free agent who became Super Bowl hero with interception of Russell Wilson to clinch title two years ago ... Aggressive, good hands, reads routes well ... Figures to see plenty of Julio Jones ... Made 2015 Pro Bowl.
Eric Rowe, CB (25), 6-1, 205, 2nd season, Utah
Third cornerback who also came from elsewhere, was Philadelphia's second-round selection in 2015 ... Could see a lot of Gabriel ... Had interception of Ben Roethlisberger in AFC championship game.
Devin McCourty, S (32), 5-10, 195, 7th season, Rutgers
Most reliable DB on team ... Former cornerback who found home at safety, is leader of secondary ... Good tackler, reads offensive tendencies well ... Hits hard ... In third Super Bowl ... Twin Jason plays for Titans.
Patrick Chung, S (23), 5-11, 215, 8th season, Oregon
Second-round pick in 2009 who had many ups and downs ... Went to Eagles in 2013 and pretty much flopped ... Then returned to New England and has been solid ... Hard-hitting tackler with better ball skills and recognition than in first term with Patriots.
Injury Report
Concern for Mack
Pro Bowl centre Alex Mack was bothered by his injured left fibula during practice at Rice University on Thursday, and coach Dan Quinn says he's "concerned" about the anchor of the offensive line heading into Sunday's title game against the New England Patriots.
Mack was injured in the NFC championship against Green Bay but managed to stay in the game. He didn't practice last week, and he's been listed as limited this week.
While he's likely to play, Quinn showed a bit of doubt when he said "I'm not panicked, but I'm concerned."
Receiver Julio Jones (toe) was also limited in Thursday's practice. Dwight Freeney didn't practice, but it was really just a rest day for the 36-year-old defensive end.
Need to Know
From the Elias Sports Bureau
1. The Patriots have won 24 playoff games since 2001. In that same time period, that’s equal to the number of playoff wins by the Bills, Lions, Browns, Dolphins, Bengals, Chiefs, Redskins, Jaguars, Vikings, Titans, Cowboys, Texans, Raiders, Rams, Buccaneers and Bears combined.
2. The Falcons are 1 of 13 franchises to never win a Super Bowl. They are 1 of 8 teams that have been in existence for the entire Super Bowl era (since 1966) without winning one. The others: Cardinals, Lions, Eagles, Titans, Chargers, Bills and Vikings.
3. The Falcons have scored a touchdown on their first possession in each of their last 8 games including playoffs. Prior to this season, the longest streak of its kind since 2001 was 5 straight by the 2003 Patriots from Week 15 through the AFC Championship Game.
4. There is a good chance that either Matt Ryan or Tom Brady could win MVP. There have been 13 instances of a player winning MVP and a Super Bowl/NFL Championship in the same season but none since Kurt Warner in 1999. Each of the last 7 MVPs to play in the Super Bowl has lost.
5. When Matt Ryan starts Super Bowl LI, he'll have the most career pass yards (37,701) at the time of his first career Super Bowl start among those to debut in the Super Bowl era. Ryan will have the 2nd-most career touchdown passes at the time of his first career Super Bowl start among those to debut in the Super Bowl era.
X-Factors
Could versatile backs decide Super Bowl LI?
Tevin Coleman, Falcons RB
Quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones have been the focal point of the Atlanta Falcons offence leading into Super LI, which makes it easy to forget the Falcons own one the best backfield duos in the NFL.
Devonta Freeman will likely lead the team in carries on Sunday, but Tevin Coleman could wind having the biggest impact of any Falcons skill player.
Coleman, 23, is a versatile back who can create mismatches in the passing game and speed to break a big run on the ground.
He flashed his ability as a big-play threat against a top defence once this season, burning the Denver Broncos for 132 yards on four catches on October 9.
Through two playoff games, the split between Coleman and Freeman has been close to equal. On the ground, Freeman outgained Coleman by one yard (87 to 86) on six more carries. Freeman proved his ability in the passing game in the Divisional Round against the Seattle Seahawks, racking up 80 yards on four receptions. Through two playoff games, Coleman has six receptions for 57 yards with one touchdown.
In the regular season, the two running backs combined to pick up 38 first downs on the year and are key pieces to converting third-and-short.
Of the two backs, Coleman is the more likely to provide an explosive play on Super Sunday. The 2015 third-round pick picked up 20 or more yards on a play 13 times this season, four more than Freeman on 132 less opportunities. He also averaged 13.6 yards per catch to Freeman’s 8.6.
With coverage focused on stopping Jones, Ryan, and the Falcons’ downfield passing game, Coleman could be the key to the offence moving the chains against the Patriots.
Dion Lewis, Patriots RB
The Patriots have their share of star players; guys that are known for coming out on top far more often than not on the gridiron. The ringleader, Tom Brady, is nearly automatic. But there’s only one Patriots player that boasts a perfect record heading into Super Bowl LI.
New England running back Dion Lewis is a perfect 16-0 suiting up for the Patriots according to a note from The Sporting News. In Lewis’ seven games last regular season, seven games this regular season, and two playoff games leading up to Super Sunday, the Pats haven’t lost a game. Lewis is having his own personal 2007 season, and looking to cap his off with a championship.
The 26-year-old former fifth round pick gets called a lot of things: a do-it-all weapon, change-of-pace back, the perfect complement. But for the purposes of this article I’ll call him something else, an X-factor.
Lewis brings a ton to the table, and showed his value marvelously earlier this postseason. In the Patriots’ Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans, with Brady far from his best, Lewis took over with 64 combined yards on offence, another 124 yards on special teams, and a total of three touchdowns.
In the 16 games he’s appeared in for New England, Lewis, who started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, has 569 rushing yards and 513 receiving yards. That’s more than 1,000 offensive yards over the course of a full season for a part-time player.
Lewis is proving more than just a solid complement to the bruising LeGarrette Blount in the Pats’ backfield. He’s the football equivalent of a Swiss Army knife and with a coach that knows how to best situate him, certainly a potential X-Factor for his team in Super Bowl LI.