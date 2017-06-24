With NBA free agency just one week away, some big names could be on the move come July 1. TSN.ca takes a look at some of the latest rumours, rumblings and potential moves that could shape the NBA's landscape for next season.

Kyle Lowry

Earlier in the week, a report from the Toronto Star indicated that free-agent-to-be Kyle Lowry had "zero interest" in re-signing with the Toronto Raptors. However, Lowry took to Twitter later in the day to dispute the claim. He tweeted "I dont do this ever but : Don't believe what you hear !! Especially if it didn't come from me, and that bs FOR SURE didn't come from me..GN."

He also went on TSN 1050 earlier this week and said he "loves everything about [Toronto]" but didn't address his current free agent status directly.

On Saturday, NESN reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves were targeting Lowry. Minnesota didn't get much production from starting point guard Ricky Rubio last year as he averaged 11.1 points per game while shooting 40.4 per cent from the field.

The Philadelphia native was originally thought to be drawing interest from his hometown team, but these rumours died down once the 76ers selected point guard Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

Lowry is coming off a four-year, $48 million deal in which he declined a player option for the final year, making him an unrestricted free agent as of July 1. The Raptors can offer him a five-year, $200 million deal, while any other team could offer him a maximum term of four years and around $140 million.

Chris Paul

Moving from one star point guard to another, Chris Paul opted out of his deal with the Clippers Friday, putting his name in the free agent pool.

A report from ESPN noted that the Clippers are the favourites to sign Paul, but the 32-year-old has been linked to teams elsewhere.

Chris Haynes of ESPN noted that the Rockets have a "serious chance of luring Paul away."

Like the Timberwolves, the Rockets didn't get great production from starting point guard Patrick Beverly. He averaged 9.5 points per game (his lowest total in five years) to go along with 4.2 assists. By comparison, Paul averaged 18.1 and 9.2.

The Clippers could offer Paul a five-year deal worth $205 million, while other teams can only give him roughly four years and $152 million.

Blake Griffin

On the same day Paul opted out, so did Griffin.

There haven't been many concrete rumours connecting Griffin to anywhere in particular, but the seven-year veteran out of Oklahoma is sure to garner interest on the open market. The Boston Celtics are rumoured to be interested, but to what capacity is unclear.

Griffin named Phoenix, Toronto, Boston and New York as his favourite NBA cities to visit during an interview with Pardon My Take. However, the impact that could have on his free agency decision is unclear.

Gordon Hayward

Hayward is coming off career-highs of 21.9 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and a free throw percentage of .844. Having just turned 27, interest in the rising star has never been higher.

Adam Kauffman of CBS Sports reported that the Celtics have a legitimate chance to sign Hayward. He added that if they do, it could open the door to a potential Paul George trade.

Something that could be in the way of a Hayward-to-Boston deal is what the Celtics did on draft night. After swapping picks with the 76ers (and getting future first-rounders in return) the Celtics took 6-foot-8 wing player Jayson Tatum. Hayward is a 6-foot-8 permiater player too. Couple them with other forwards like Jaylen Brown (6-foot-7) and Jae Crowder (6-foot-6), the three-point line could become crowded in Boston.

Big names like Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves), D'Angelo Russell (Brooklyn Nets) and Dwight Howard (Charlotte Hornets) have already been dealt in what has been a busy NBA off-season thus far. Free agents will be able to meet and verbally agree to deals as of 12:01 a.m. ET on July 1. Those deals can then be made official as of July 6 at 12:00 p.m.